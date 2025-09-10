TfW introduces InPost Lockers to stations across its network

Transport for Wales (TfW) and InPost, have joined forces to bring parcel lockers to seven stations across the South Wales network.

InPost is a leading provider in logistics solutions for the European e-commerce industry. They provide secure, easy to use parcel lockers that help make online shopping more convenient for consumers.

The introduction of these lockers to the Transport for Wales network will allow customers to conveniently send and receive parcels with their daily commute or journey.

The lockers give customers the ability to ‘trip-chain’ (combining two trips into one) which can help save time and reduce the need for an additional car journey to their nearest parcel collection point.

TfW currently have seven active InPost Lockers across the network, available at the following locations:

Rhymney Station

Caerphilly Station

Radyr Station

Merthyr Tydfil Station

Pontypridd Station

Lisvane and Thornhill Station

Llandaf Station

Following the successful activation of these lockers, work is underway to deliver InPost Lockers at various other locations across the TfW network.

Sustainability

TfW say their partnership with InPost “highlights how it is continuing to enhance its customers’ travel experience with improved facilities across the network to encourage more passenger journeys”.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW, said: “It’s a pleasure partnering with an organisation that shares TfW’s care for sustainable practices and utilising technology to improve the customer’s experience.

“Our partnership with InPost is just another way we’re harnessing our network to continually improve our customer offering, enticing potential customers onto our network with InPost’s easy-to-use, environmentally friendly parcel lockers.

“This partnership perfectly reflects our organisational values, doing the right thing for our customers by continually finding ways to make our service more convenient than ever.”

As part of TfW’s commitment to the Welsh language, the organisation also worked with InPost to make sure the vast majority of lockers are being installed with bilingual vinyl wraps.

Welsh language commitment

Lowri Joyce, TfW’s Welsh Language Strategy Lead, added: “The installation of InPost Lockers at stations across our network which feature bilingual vinyl wraps showcase how TfW collaborates with external partners to ensure we meet the needs of our customers, communities and cultural heritage.

“This initiative not only showcases our commitment to the Welsh language but also enhances our customer experience, making our network even more appealing. It’s a proud milestone as we continue to expand while embracing inclusivity and celebrating our rich cultural heritage.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO of InPost UK, added: “We’re proud to partner with Transport for Wales to make parcel collection and returns more convenient for people across South Wales.

“Installing our lockers at key stations allows customers to seamlessly fit sending and receiving parcels into their daily routines. This collaboration is an important step in our mission to deliver secure, convenient, and environmentally friendly logistics solutions that make online shopping easier and more efficient for everyone.”

Customers can find out more about the network of InPost Lockers by visiting their dedicated information page https://tfw.wales/ways-to-travel/rail/travel-information/inpost