TfW launch new loyalty app for customers

Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching a new subscription and loyalty app that rewards passengers for their travel on TfW services.

Starting yesterday (23 April), the JurnyOn app began offering TfW passengers a host of benefits, including discounts on advance train tickets and the opportunity to earn loyalty points for mileage travelled on TfW services.

With subscription plans starting at just £1.90 per month, the app is designed to make travel more rewarding and affordable for everyone.

Key Features

Earn Points for Every Mile: Passengers can earn 1 point per mile they travel on TfW train services, regardless of whether they have a subscription. These points, valued at 1p each, can be redeemed for in-app rewards or used to reduce the cost of their monthly subscription.

Flexible Subscription Tiers: The JurnyOn app offers three distinct subscription tiers – Silver, Gold, and Platinum—each offering increasing discounts on TfW Advance train tickets. Silver subscribers enjoy a 10% discount, Gold subscribers receive a 15% discount, and Platinum subscribers benefit from a generous 35% discount.

Affordable and Accessible: With subscription plans starting at just £1.90 per month, the JurnyOn app ensures that all passengers can take advantage of the loyalty program and enjoy significant savings on their travel.

TfW has partnered with JurnyOn to deliver this pilot scheme and plans to expand the offer to include more ticket offerings and savings for customers in the future.

As the first Train Operating Company (TOC) to implement a subscription-based discount system in the UK, TfW is excited as to what this will offer customers and aims to attract more people to use public transport.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said:

“We are thrilled to partner with JurnyOn to introduce this innovative offering to our customers, rewarding their continued loyalty to our services.

“This initiative has progressed at great pace due to the dedication of our Innovation Lab and Network Growth teams. It exemplifies how our teams are collaborating effectively with partners like JurnyOn and leveraging its unique technological solutions to lead another first for the UK rail industry.”

Divya Prashanth, Chief Executive Officer at JurnyOn also commented:

“At JurnyOn, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Transport for Wales.

“Together, we’re reimagining public transport through innovation that truly serves people. From our subscription-based AI ticketing app, which simplifies complex fare structures, to the world’s first blockchain wallet for mobility, our goal is to make travel accessible, intuitive, and affordable for all.”

TfW invites all passengers to download the JurnyOn app and start earning rewards today. This innovative partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing the travel experience and providing greater value to TfW customers.

How to get started

Download the JurnyOn app from the iOS App Store (Android release will be included as part of the planned expansion rollout). Create an account in the JurnyOn app Purchase one of three subscription tiers (Silver, Gold, Platinum) Purchase your TfW Advance train ticket through the JurnyOn app and receive a discount based on your subscription tier Earn loyalty points to your JurnyOn account based on the milage travelled on TfW services Redeem your loyalty points in the JurnyOn app for great rewards or to offset the cost of your next monthly subscription fee

