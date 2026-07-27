TfW launches anonymous hotline to crack down on rail cable thieves

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a dedicated anonymous reporting service designed to help tackle cable and metal theft across the rail network.

The Welsh Government owned rail operator says cable and metal theft remains a serious issue for the railway, often resulting in delays, cancellations and wider disruption.

With the launch of TfW Protect, Transport for Wales is seeking to raise awareness of the far-reaching impact of metal and cable theft on passengers, communities and the wider economy, while offering a secure and anonymous way for people to help combat the crime.

Josh Hopkins, Head of Security, Risk and Resilience at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re pleased to be launching TfW Protect, giving people a simple and completely anonymous way to share information about cable and metal theft affecting our railway.

“This type of crime can have a real impact on our customers and communities, and the information people provide can play an important role in helping us protect the network.

“We’re glad that TfW Protect can give the reassurance that information can be shared safely, confidently and anonymously.”

The modernisation and electrification of the Core Valley Lines rebranded as the South Wales Metro cost around £1.3 billion.

Teams laid 30km of high-voltage cable alongside over 200km of fibre optic cable for signalling and on-board train Wi-Fi.

Thieves target signalling cables, overhead power lines and even metal fences to sell for scrap.

TfW is encouraging anyone who has witnessed or heard something suspicious to report it, whether it involves specific names, physical descriptions, dates and times, or what3words locations for remote areas.

The rail operation says “every piece of information could make a difference”.

Anyone with information can contact TfW Protect by calling 0800 756 3477 or by completing the simple online form at www.TfWProtect.co.uk

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