TfW launches new family tickets

Up to two children (under 16) will be able to travel free of charge on trains with every paying adult, following the launch of Transport for Wales’ family ticketing.

The new bundled family tickets will be available digitally for the first time via the updated TfW app (Version 2.0) and on the web, as well as through ticket machines, ticket offices, and from the train manager on board.

Key benefits include:

Free anytime travel for accompanied children aged under 16 (available off peak only, until now)

Digital and paper ticket options

Valid across the entire TfW network, including services operated on the TfW network by CrossCountry, GWR, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Railway, TransPennine Express, and Northern.

Under 5’s already travel for free on all National Rail services. Family Tickets are bundled to combine adults and children in one transaction, and is only available in Standard class.

While the new tickets cannot be used in conjunction with pay as you go, customers who wish to use pay as you go can still collect a free child ticket from the ticket office or from the train manager.

TfW outlined that the initiative aims to create accessible fares and tickets to suit the needs of customers, helping to offer families a more flexible and transparent way to travel.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said: “We’re proud to introduce Family Tickets as part of our commitment to improving customer experience.

“This is a big step forward in making rail travel more accessible and convenient for families across Wales and the borders and we hope by offering this ticket product, it will encourage more families to try the train.”

For more information or to purchase a Family Ticket, visit the TfW App or their site here.