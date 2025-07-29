TfW rail tickets unlock big discounts at major attractions

Rail passengers can use their Transport for Wales tickets to unlock big discounts at some of Wales and the borders best attractions this summer.

Top destinations including the Welsh Mining Experience, Chester Zoo, the Vale of Rheidol Railway and the National Football Museum offer reduced entry for visitors travelling by train.

There’s also a chance to bag cheaper accommodation with Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages, who have linked up with TfW to offer £50 off full price stays when travelling by train.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “Our Big Days Out campaign offers savings at a wide range of attractions including castles, museums, breweries and distilleries and family-friendly destinations such as Plantasia and Chester Zoo.”

South and west Wales

The Welsh Mining Experience, Cardiff Food Tours, Cardiff Cyle Tours, Chepstow and Caerphilly Castles, Plantasia, Penderyn Swansea and Kidwelly Castle.

Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages – £50 off full price stays

North Wales

Conwy Castle, Harlech Castle, Criccieth Castle and Penderyn Llandudno

Mid Wales

Lakeside Boathouse, Vale of Rheidol Railway

Borders and England

Shrewsbury Prison, Chester Zoo, National Football Museum, Beatles Story, Chester Cathedral, Chester Ghost Tours, Ludlow Brewery, Ludlow Castle and Scranchester. Tours For full details on the offers at each destination visit Big days out | Transport for Wales

*A valid on the day train ticket must be presented to redeem discount entry.

For more information visit Big days out | Transport for Wales

