TfW reports 10% rise in anti-social behaviour ahead of Six Nations

Transport for Wales has shared fresh warnings about the heightened risks of trespassing and antisocial behaviour, ahead of the Men’s Six Nations making its way to Cardiff.

With Wales’ first home game against Ireland on February 22nd, footfall in the capital is expected to rise significantly. As many people will be using the rail network to make their way to and from the game, Transport for Wales and British Transport Police (BTP) have called for increased vigilance from travelling fans.

Despite a significant decrease in recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) from 2022 to 2023, data shows that the number of incidents has started to creep up again, with a 10% increase in the total number reported in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Worrying trend

The latest data from Transport for Wales also reveals a worrying trend; ASB incidents along the CVL most commonly involve those under the age of 18, accounting for 79% of incidents in 2024.

The number of people trespassing on the network have also started to rise, with 5% more incidents recorded last year compared to 2023. But it’s not just young people misusing the network; while 34% of trespassing incidents involved those under the age of 18, more than half (55%) involved adults.

TfW warns that the risk of death or serious injury by misusing the railway network is more dangerous than ever following the introduction of electrified Overhead Line Equipment (OLE), which carries 25,000 volts. Contact with overhead lines has a one-in-ten survival rate, and the heat from the shock can reach over 3,000 degrees.

Instances of trespass and anti-social behaviour recorded by Transport for Wales include walking on the tracks, messing around at foot crossings, throwing objects on the station platform, and hanging legs over platform edges. Contact with the overhead lines, which carry 25,000 volts, can be fatal, and even being close can result in serious injury due to the potential for electricity to jump.

Life-threatening consequences

British Transport Police Chief Inspector, Jonathon Cooze, said: “We take a robust stance against individuals who are intent on acting in an anti-social manner, and against those that risk their own lives and the lives of others by trespassing on the tracks.

“The public’s safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to work closely with Transport for Wales alongside our policing and railway industry partners to ensure that everyone can travel safely and without disruption from other passengers or from trespassers.”

Lois Park, Head of Community and Stakeholder Engagement at TfW, explains: “While we’ve seen an overall decrease in reports of people misusing the rail network through trespassing or anti-social behaviours since we started our No Second Chances campaign and electrification of the lines in 2023, it is concerning that the numbers are starting to creep back up again.

“Trespassing on rail tracks or engaging in anti-social behaviour near electrified lines is not just illegal but can have life-threatening consequences. Our aim is to reduce these figures to zero given that the risks associated with these behaviours are greater than ever with the introduction of Overhead Line Equipment.”

“We urge everyone, especially young people, to understand the gravity of these dangers. Stay at least 2.75 metres away from overhead lines and exercise extreme caution when carrying objects like umbrellas, helium balloons, and fishing rods.”

Engagement

Data shows that Cardiff Queen Street reported the third-highest instances of trespassing on the CVL with 5% of increases taking place in the city’s second-largest station*. This follows Cardiff Central with the highest number of trespass incidents (10%), closely followed by Porth (8%).

Cardiff Central also has the most cases of anti-social behaviour (8%), along with Porth (8%) and Pontypridd (8%).

Lois continued: “Extensive school and youth club engagement work has been carried out in hotspots along the Core Valley Lines to discourage these behaviours amongst young people by explaining the dangers. We are also working with British Transport Police and South Wales Police on an ongoing basis to enact problem-solving plans when incidents increase.”

Anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour on tracks is urged to report it immediately to the British Transport Police at 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016. In emergencies, dial 999 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

For more information visit Overhead Line Equipment FAQs | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

