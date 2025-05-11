TfW to run free bike marking events across Wales and Borders this summer
Transport for Wales (TfW) will once again host free bike marking events this summer, encouraging more people to walk, wheel and cycle as part of every-day journeys.
The events, now in their third year, are delivered in partnership with British Transport Police (BTP). To date over 350 bikes have been security registered and over 400 responses to the TfW active travel survey have been received.
TfW is committed to helping make walking and cycling the preferred ways of getting around over shorter distances for the people of Wales and Borders. Fewer people using private cars and more people walking or cycling, or combining them with use of public transport, is a behaviour change imperative in responding to the climate emergency.
Behaviour change
Recognising bike security is a key barrier to behaviour change, TfW has invested in the Bike Register kits to offer this service free of charge at its stations and community events and locations over the summer. The events will tour stations and locations across Wales and the English Borders until September.
TfW continues its work with local authorities and other key stakeholders to help deliver an integrated transport network across Wales, including providing support and advice to local authorities in the development and delivery of their active travel schemes.
TfW’s Head of Active Travel and Placemaking Matthew Gilbert said: “We want our future transport network to make it easier for you to make more sustainable travel choices and contribute to a reduction in vehicle emissions and we’re delighted to be delivering these events once again. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase local active travel facilities across our network.
“Walking and cycling is at the heart of this so we also want to hear from you about how we – working with our partners – can make active travel your first choice for short journeys in your communities and would encourage you to take part in the active travel survey so we can understand the barriers to this in your area.”
Reminder
Inspector Alun Derrick from British Transport Police said: “It is great to work with TfW again this summer, giving passengers the chance to get their bikes security marked. Alongside this they can meet with our officers for further crime prevention advice.
“I would also like to remind people to save 61016 in your phone, so you have the number to hand should you ever need us.”
To find out more about the TfW Bike events 2025 visit: haveyoursay.tfw.wales/bike-events-2025 and for more information on how you can plan a journey by public transport and bike visit: Travel by bike | TfW and Taking bikes on trains | TfW
Give them “free” highway code lessons too. Llanelli council closed the coastal road yesterday to accommodate and support a 3000-strong cycle event even though there is a cycle path. From what I saw most of them were weaving inbetween cars in the town annoying motorists as much as they possibly could. Far too much money is being spent on cyclists. I have not yet seen a bicycle or a pedestrian on the new bridge down by the Trostre roundabout. How much did that cost? Cycle paths everywhere but hardly any cyclists use them. If you’re a cyclist reading this please… Read more »
How do I get registration for my wife and I cycles ?
The nearest rail station is outside normal cycling range. ( South Ceredigion, nearest station is Aberystwyth, 30km )