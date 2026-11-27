Nation.Cymru Staff

Transport for Wales will run services throughout the night for the first time to get boxing fans home after the Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua match in Cardiff.

Extra overnight TfW trains will run from 2.15am on Saturday 12 December to help get customers home after the global event at the Principality Stadium.

The increased timetable includes services to west Wales, north Wales and the north west of England, as well a significant number of additional services throughout south Wales after the fight.

Following Cardiff Council licence confirmation on Wednesday 25 November that the fight will finish in the early hours of 12 December, ticketing systems are now being updated and will be available for customers to buy from Friday 27 November.

A queuing system will be in place after the event, starting from 01:30am on Saturday 12 December.

Passengers travelling to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan (Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan) directed to Cardiff Queen Street.

At Cardiff Central, passengers travelling to Ebbw Vale, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa will queue on Platform 0. Queues on Central Square will serve Newport, London, Manchester, north Wales and Hereford, while services towards west Wales will be split into separate queues for Bridgend, Maesteg, Swansea and west Wales to allow efficient boarding.

An accessibility queue will be available at both stations.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close in line with local road closures, and station car parks in Cardiff Central will be permanently closed as preparations begin for an enhancements programme. Passengers are advised to park at the multi-storey car park at Central Quay.

James Gough, Customer Operations Director at Transport for Wales, said: “We recognise the significance of this event for Cardiff and Wales, and we’ve worked closely with the organisers, Cardiff Council, the Principality Stadium, Network Rail, Great Western Railway, and other key stakeholders on a plan to support an event of this size.

“The finish time in the early hours of the morning makes this event unique from the sports events and concerts we’re used to, but we’re confident we have the services and capacity to get everyone who wants to travel by rail home safely after the event.

“Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street will be very busy, so we encourage everyone to check for the latest travel information and to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Rachel Geliamassi, Customer Services Director at Great Western Railway said: “This is one of the biggest nights in British boxing, and we’re pleased to play our part in getting fans to Cardiff and home again afterwards.

“Because the fight takes place in the early hours, we’ll be running special overnight trains back to London using some of our longest trains. Even so, they will be extremely busy.

“We strongly advise fans to reserve their seats in advance, check the times of the overnight services, and allow plenty of time to get to Cardiff Central and board safely.

“Our teams will be working through the night to get everyone home.”

Jonathon Cooze, Chief Inspector at British Transport Police added: “Our officers will be working throughout the night to keep spectators safe as they travel to and from the event, and to keep disruption to a minimum.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right or need us for any reason while you’re travelling, you can speak to an officer, a member of railway staff, or you can text us on 61016.”

Tickets

Pre and post-event revenue checks will take place, and passengers should purchase their rail ticket before travelling.

Pay As You Go is available on TfW services across the South Wales Metro network. Passengers using this option should tap in and out with the same payment method, using the dedicated pay as you go lanes when exiting the station.

Transport for Wales is reminding passengers to travel responsibly, as anyone who is heavily intoxicated will be refused travel for their own safety and the safety of others.

Transport for Wales also operates a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of abuse, aggression or anti-social behaviour directed at staff or fellow passengers.

For further information, visit the TfW site here.