The best Spring walks in Wales revealed

With the weather brightening up, a holiday cottage provider has ranked six of the best walks in Wales for those looking to make the most of the sunshine.

Steff Parr, writing for Classic Cottages, noted that Wales offers “some of the most stunning walks to be found in the UK.”

However, the list excludes the Wales Coastal Path and focuses more on variety, ranking long-distance trails through a range of mountainous and rural landscapes.

As Steff says: “Slip on your boots and hoist on your backpack, and let our pick of the top walks in Wales inspire you…”

1. Llanberis Path, Yr Wyddfa, Gwynedd

A “bucket list climb”, the Llanberis path is the gentlest of the six routes up Yr Wyddfa, covering 9 miles and lasting around 6 to 7 hours for the average walker. It follows the same path as the Snowdon Mountain Railway, so compared to other tracks only has a gradual incline.

But Steff warns those undertaking the route that it can still be challenging in areas, getting “steeper and less predictable” after the Halfway House. However, those who continue will be rewarded with “the most incredible views of the surrounding landscape”.

2. St David’s Head, Pembrokeshire

Next on the list, St David’s Head allows walkers to experience the best of this dramatic coastline in a relatively short 3.75 mile walk, lasting just over an hour. With a marked footpath, this walk is suitable for all levels of amblers, who along the way can take in Carn Llidi, the islands of Ramsey and ‘Bishops and Clerks’, the remains of a chapel dedicated to St Patrick, the Neolithic burial chamber, Coetan Arthur, and an Iron Age fort.

Those walking in warmer weather will share the coastal headland with birds of prey such as falcons and smaller birds like swifts, as well as butterflies who appear around the gorse heather.

3. Llithfaen Circular Walk, Llŷn Peninsula

The next walk ups the difficulty, lasting 8 miles and 4 hours, but is set within the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A mini-three peaks challenge awaits walkers, with Tre’r Ceiri (485m), Garn Ganol (564m) and Garn For (444m) on the route, offering views across the Irish Sea at their peaks, as well as one of the best preserved Iron Age hill forts in Europe, Tre’r Ceiri.

4. The Mawddach Trail, Gwynedd

Though quite lengthy, at 9.5 miles one way, the Mawddach trail offers views along the estuary, stretching from the quaint village of Dolgellau all the way to Barmouth. Following a disused railway track, it is almost completely flat, making it the perfect family walk or cycling trail, and set away from busy roads. A Site of Special Scientific Interest, it is home to rare flora and fauna, particularly at the RSPB’s Arthog Bog and Penmaenpool observatory. After crossing the old railway bridge into Barmouth, walkers can enjoy some of the best fish and chips in Wales as reward for their perseverance.

5. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire

Skomer Island is famed for its puffin population, and is also home to seals, ravens, and the world’s largest breeding colony of Manx shearwaters. After a 15-minute ferry from Martin’s Haven, walkers can enjoy a varied 3.5 mile route around the island, including 87 steps to a coastal path, the highest point with views back toward the mainland, and gentle paths winding between wildflowers. Volunteers are on hand to share information about other nesting birds, including razorbills, kittiwakes, fulmars.

Skomer Island is open to the public from April to September, with the ferry running every day except Mondays.

6. Hafod Estate, Ceredigion

Last but not least, the Hafod Estate covers 200 acres, is home to three million trees, and is the perfect walk for Bridgerton lovers. There are five trails around the estate to choose from, many laid during the site’s initial landscaping, offering a range of options for walkers of all abilities.

Sights to see along the way include a variety of manicured gardens like the alpine Mariamne’s Garden, Peiran Falls and other waterfalls, “mystical mossy glades”, and otters, kingfishers and pine Martens along the river.

For the full list of the best walks in Wales, visit Classic Cottages site here.