The dedicated NHS staff caring for Wales’ patients on Christmas Day

For most people, Christmas Day is spent with family and friends, unwrapping presents and enjoying Christmas dinner. However, December 25 can look very different for healthcare staff on duty helping those in need across Wales.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have shared how their staff working on Christmas Day will be making it extra special for patients.

Amelia works as a community nurse based in Rhiwbina. This Christmas Day she will be providing high-quality care to vulnerable patients in the community.

“Where appropriate I wear my festive headband,” she said. “I also make hot chocolates with cream and marshmallows for staff working on shift that day.”

Amelia likes working on December 25 as it brings much-needed comfort to those who are lonely.

She added: “Some patients can’t see family or go out for various reasons, and for them to be able to see just one smiley face that day helps brighten their day.

“Christmas Day is not always easy for everyone, so just being able to listen and chat for a moment helps patients through the day.”

After her shift, Amelia will spend time with her family, help prepare the Christmas dinner and make homemade mince pies.

Aneta and Gemma are rotational paediatric physiotherapists working across acute sites, schools and community settings. They treat children with respiratory, neurological, developmental and musculoskeletal issues.

This Christmas Day they will be covering the wards and the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), working with children acutely unwell for respiratory airway clearance. In the morning, they will also cover trauma and orthopaedics for children who require support with mobility after an emergency operation or trauma.

Gemma said: “Physiotherapy for children can be challenging when they are acutely unwell, but we always try to bring joy and laughter. They may even get a Christmas song and dance from us – if any staff would like to join in are always welcome.”

The pair enjoy working Christmas Day as it means our other colleagues can spend the special day with their loved ones. “While we are working, we can be a friendly face for the children at Christmas and support families in difficult times,” added Gemma. “We also love the sparkly decorations!”

After their shift, Aneta and Gemma will spend their time “eating all the mince pies and generally being merry!”

Short stay

Visakha and June are part of a small team that work on the Trauma Short Stay Unit (TSSU) at the University Hospital of Wales.

Vish is a registered nurse with a varied role including admitting and discharging patients, pre and post operative care, administration of IV antibiotics and wound care. June is a healthcare support worker who supports with admissions, discharges, completing observations, personal care and taking patients to theatre.

They said: “Christmas can feel very different in hospital. Many patients are missing their families and loved ones, so our focus will be on providing steady care and making the patients feel more at home and have a pleasant inpatient stay. We want to try to give them the Christmas vibe.

“We will try to bring a bit of the festive spirit to the ward, giving extra time to the patients and talking to them about their past Christmas experiences. We also like to engage the patients with the decorations on the ward and will try to bring some Christmas cheer with singing of festive songs or by playing Christmas music.

“No patient wants to be in hospital this time of year, so we feel it’s rewarding to try and make their Christmas Day the best it can be and for them to have a smile on their face. There is also a special sense on teamwork on special days like this – everyone pulls together and although the atmosphere is different, it can then be made more positive.”

Visakha and June say they will “kick up their feet and relax” after their 12-hour shift. “We will head home, get comfortable and enjoy the rest of the Christmas evening with our loved ones and families. Nothing fancy, just good food and a chance to unwind.”

‘An honour’

Michelle Clark and Dee Miles are a key part of the Rumney District Nursing Team.

The aim of the District Nursing Service is to provide skilled nursing care to patients in their own homes, by specially trained community nurses, and to provide support to carers. The service is provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is available currently to all individuals over the age of 16 years old.

“It is an honour to visit patients within their own homes, especially over the Christmas period, and knowing that we may be the only people that these vulnerable patients we see over Christmas,” said Michelle. “Therefore it is always nice to be able bring a little cheer to them on such a lonely day.”

Dee added: “I like to work Christmas Day so I can share the festive spirit with my patients as well as my own family. Some of the patients we see have no-one else to enjoy the day with.”

Nurses Abbey and Sadie, along with healthcare support worker Julia, all work in the Teenage Cancer Unit, supporting teenagers and young adults through their cancer diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

“We will be taking care of teenagers and young adults currently receiving inpatient care within the unit, while trying to keep some Christmas spirit during our patients’ difficult times,” Abbey said.

“We play games, watch films, listen to music and sing. We arrange gifts and treats for all those on the ward that day. We have a buffet for parents and guardians who spend their Christmas Day with us. We also try to respect the wishes of patients who may not be feeling festive and who may find it too difficult to celebrate.”

Abbey and Sadie have never worked Christmas Day before. Abbey added: “Sadie is first year qualified, and although I have offered to work Christmas Day in my previous role, I was always lucky to have it off. Julia is a very experienced healthcare support worker who has worked many Christmas Days for the Health Board.

“We plan to go home after a lovely shift with much-loved colleagues and patients and celebrate what is left of the day with family and friends. We all have Boxing Day off so plan to have some festivities then.”

