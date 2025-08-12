The derelict property with sea views which is on sale for an eyewatering price

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

At first glance you might miss a three-bedroom house that’s up for sale at a price which might leave you wide-eyed in surprise.

Nestled among foliage above the stepped fence in the foreground of this photo and below the two houses at the top is a property in Swansea that’s on the market for £450,000.

That’s more than double the £212,427 average house price in Wales’ second city based on homes sold over the last year, according to property website Rightmove.

It’s been empty for years. Roof slates are missing, the wooden decking is past its best and nature is reclaiming the plot in a profusion of greenery.

Mumbles

But the property is in Mumbles where average house prices were £325,058 over the past 12 months, said Rightmove, with detached ones like the one in question selling for an average of £518,500.

And anyone looking out from the house will have a superb view across Swansea Bay towards the city centre and the hills beyond.

Mumbles has long been an attractive but expensive place to live and Swansea councillor Will Thomas said he believed it has become more desirable with the recent addition of a new seawall, promenade, 3G sports pitch at Underhill Park, improved park facilities and road crossings.

Cllr Thomas, one of three councillors representing the seaside ward, said he wanted Mumbles to be attractive for all residents, particularly young families to help keep the schools busy.

“A lot of Airbnb properties are up for sale since new Welsh Government policies and the 200% council tax in Swansea (for second homes),” he said.

‘Hidden gem’

Cairnside, the dilapidated property on the market for £450,000, is off Western Lane and has been listed since May. The estate agents marketing it described Cairnside as a “hidden gem” on a large plot which could be renovated or knocked down and replaced with a new house, subject to the necessary permissions.

As well as nearby shops and restaurants, Blue Flag Langland beach is within walking distance and beyond that Caswell.

Mumbles bar owner Harry Gillies said the former fishing village was a great place to call home. “It’s fantastic – everything is on your doorstep,” he said. “But there is a bit of a problem with parking.”

Mr Gillies, the owner of Harry’s Bar on Newton Road, said: “It’s very busy at the minute. My bar is doing well.”

First-time buyers will baulk at house prices in Mumbles. Average salaries in Swansea were £34,871 in April 2024, based on an annual survey of earnings by the Office of National Statistics, making an average Mumbles property more than nine times the average wage.

But for those fortunate enough to buy a place there the pull is as strong as ever.

Sought after

“Mumbles has always been a sought-after location thanks to its coastal charm, vibrant community and excellent local amenities, but in recent years we have seen demand grow even further,” said Ricky Purdy, business partner at Dawsons estate agents, which aren’t marketing the Western Lane house.

“The new promenade has enhanced the seafront experience, creating a stunning space for walking, cycling, and enjoying the views, while the area’s restaurants, cafés, and independent shops continue to thrive.”

Mr Purdy said homes requiring significant work could hold great potential as buyers were investing not just in bricks and mortar but in the location.

He added: “It’s not just the sales market that sees the allure of Mumbles, our lettings team also see a high demand in those wishing to rent too.”

