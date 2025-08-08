The Farmer’s Table: New restaurant and café announced at popular community farm

One of Wales’ most popular community farms is set to reopen this September, complete with a brand new restaurant.

Greenmeadow Community Farm has appointed UK hospitality provider BaxterStorey as the catering partner following a multi-million transformation of the south Wales visitor attraction, set to reopen on Saturday 13 September 2025.

The extensive renovation includes the “The Farmer’s Table” restaurant, with 90 seats housed within a striking new oak-beam conservatory. The venue, operated by partner BaxterStorey, will offer an all-day menu championing local sourcing and sustainability, aligning with the farm’s wider farm-to-fork ethos.

Open daily to both farm visitors and the public, The Farmer’s Table will serve breakfast favourites, modern lunches, and signature dishes like hand-stretched pizzas and Welsh beef smash burgers. The seasonal menu highlights local ingredients from suppliers, including Cwmbran butcher Douglas Willis and nearby dairy and bakery producers. The Farm Shop will further champion Welsh food with a curated range of local produce and artisan goods.

Other café style areas will provide places to sit and chat and there is good WIFI coverage for those looking for a different environment for their business meetings. The Farm takeaway offer will include pastries and snacks for those who prefer to grab and go, or who are eager to get going and see the animals on the Farm. The new facilities provide ample cover to sit and relax whatever the weather and are all available without paid entry to the farm.

Transformation

Greenmeadow Community Farm recently announced it will re-open on 13 September following a multimillion-pound investment which has transformed the site into an exciting visitor destination.

The Farmhouse, which dates back to 1752 has undergone significant renovations, including a large, oak beam conservatory extension that extends the restaurant to 90 seats and adds a number of café style areas.

Greenmeadow Community Farm is located a few minutes from Cwmbran town centre, within easy reach of Newport, Cardiff, and Bristol, making it a popular tourist destination for leisure, learning and events.

As part of the new partnership, BaxterStorey will also manage event catering across the newly refurbished Greenmeadow location, including the Haybarn – a modern event space designed for weddings, parties and corporate functions.

The venue will offer a modern and relaxed dining experience including hog roasts, charcuterie tables, wood-fired pizzas, and bespoke seasonal menus, providing a contemporary food offer to complement the farm’s bespoke events catering options.

Values

Jac Griffiths, General Manager at Greenmeadow Community Farm said: “It was really important to us that the food and drink on offer at the farm was reflective of our values around seasonality, with well-sourced produce and a menu with something that everyone could enjoy.

“We were really impressed with the tasting menu from BaxterStorey which helped us decide which hospitality provider to use, and we know the local community and visitors to the farm are going to thoroughly enjoy the foods and snacks that The Farmer’s Table will have on offer.”

Daryl Williams, Operations Manager, BaxterStorey commented: “We’re proud to be working alongside Greenmeadow Community Farm, which shares our love for great food and strong community connections. Our team are excited to bring their craft and creativity to the table, celebrating the best in local Welsh produce to give visitors and local community a welcoming hospitality experience.”

Torfaen Council’s Executive Member for Communities, Cllr Fiona Cross, said:

“This is really exciting news, and the food and drinks menu looks fabulous. The Farmer’s Table will be open to everyone, not just farm visitors, so it will become a real favourite for residents wanting to catch up for coffee and a cake with friends or a special dining experience.”

Greenmeadow Community Farm re-opens on Saturday 13 September.

