The five best family walks in Wales revealed

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new study has revealed the highest-rated family-friendly walks in Wales, with waterfalls, country parks and historic estates among the best destinations.

The rankings from CEWE are designed to assist parents looking for budget-friendly ways to entertain children during the school summer holidays.

The research found walks that were described as accessible and suitable for families, before filtering to find the best in Wales. CEWE then scored locations by analysing reviews containing family-friendly phrases, such as ‘kids’, ‘easy’ and ‘family’, alongside overall review ratings.

The final rankings are:

1. Rhaeadr Fawr (Aber Falls), Eryri National Park

With 759 family-related reviews, Rhaedr Fawr took first place. Situated at the northern foot of the Carneddau mountain range, the magnificent waterfall has a 4.8 star rating, 1,000 Instagram hashtags, 115,000 TikTok views, and 4,529 total reviews.

For an especially easy trip, visitors can experience the picturesque views from the foot of the falls, where the sounds of the water create the ideal setting for a family picnic.

2. Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool, Powys

Powis Castle and Garden in Welshpool secured second place with 599 family-focused reviews. The estate holds a 4.7 star rating, a massive 20,400 Instagram hashtags, 85,000 TikTok views, and 8,226 reviews.

This medieval castle is surrounded by a world-famous, Grade I listed garden, featuring 17th century Italianate terraces beautifully lined with clipped yews and flowers for family walks in nature.

3. Cosmeston Lakes Country Park & Medieval Village, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Located in the Vale of Glamorgan, Cosmeston Lakes Country Park ranked third with a 4.7 star rating, 1,200 Instagram hashtags, 20,000 TikTok views, and 3,131 total reviews.

The leafy parkland spans over 247 acres of tranquil lakes, woodland and open space. It also features a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest to protect its rare plants and diverse wildlife, making for the perfect walks for children interested in the natural world.

4. Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire

The award-winning Pembrey Country Park came next with a 4.7 star rating, as well as 11,300 mentions of Instagram and 438 reviews from families.

The park boasts 500-acres of Green Flag awarded woodland with several nature trails to wander around, as well as eight miles of beach for families looking to relax on the sand. There is also a dry ski slope and toboggan for young thrill seekers, as well as crazy golf and an adventure play area.

5. Pistyll Rhaeadr, Berwyn Mountains, Powys

Finally, the 240-foot tall waterfall Pistyll Rhaeadr, often called a Wonder of Wales, rounds out the Top 5 with a 4.6 rating and over 300,000 views on TikTok.

The falls offer two walking options, including a 3-mile route which takes ramblers through an old quarry and over hills, as well as a much steeper route to the top of the waterfall. For families with young children, there is a small cafe next to the waterfall with a viewing deck for a picturesque meal.

Also included in the Top 10 were Bute Park in Cardiff, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Henrhyd Falls in Neath, Loggerheads Country Park in Mold, and Plas Newydd House and Gardens on Ynys Môn.

Chris Wood, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “With warmer days and the long school holidays ahead of us, many families will be heading out for the day, and looking for places to enjoy the great outdoors. Luckily, the UK is home to some of the most beautiful family-friendly routes in the world.

“From gentle lakeside strolls and woodland picnics to stunning mountain vistas, every corner of the country offers something unique to explore. These picturesque settings are ideal for creating unforgettable family memories and capturing stunning photos of your adventures together.

“We hope our research inspires families to experience both famous landmarks and hidden gems, with routes that perfectly suit every age and experience level.”

To view the full ranking, visit the CEWE site here.