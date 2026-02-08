The hidden cove in Wales named one of the best places to swim without the crowds

Tucked away close to one of the most well-known seaside spots in Wales is a “hidden gem” beach that people love for swimming, kayaking, and even snorkelling.

Pembrokeshire is famous for its beautiful beaches, but if you take a short walk along the coast from the popular Barafundle Bay, you’ll find a small cove that’s been called one of the best spots for swimming in the UK.

This beach is part of the Stackpole Estate, which is owned by the National Trust, yet you’ll be suprised at how many people completely miss this hidden gem!

In the past, the quay was used as a harbour during the busy limestone trade. Nowadays, it’s more popular with people exploring the National Trust estate.

Even though there are lots of sandy beaches nearby, like Tenby South Beach and Newgale Beach, Stackpole Quay is often quieter and less crowded.

Since it’s in a nature reserve, many walkers visit to enjoy the wildlife and natural beauty of the area.

If visitors want a break from swimming, they can explore the surroundings and might spot seabirds like fulmars, choughs, and razorbills near the cliffs. Further inland, they could see house martins, kingfishers, or even bats.

For those who enjoy scenic walks, the Pembrokeshire Coast Path leads from Stackpole Quay to Barafundle Bay. If you continue, you’ll eventually reach Broadhaven South Beach.

The cove is free to visit, and there’s parking available nearby. National Trust members can park for free, but non-members will need to pay £3 for three hours.