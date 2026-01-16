The largest garden wildlife survey in the world set to return

Gosia Buzzanca

It’s almost time once again for the RSPB Cymru’s Big Garden Birdwatch – the largest garden wildlife survey in the world.

The charity invites participants to help nature by spending one hour counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park and send them their results.

With survey results from so many gardens, balconies and local parks across Wales, RSBP is able to see how garden birds and other wildlife are doing across the country.

Leading up to this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which takes place between Friday 23 – Sunday 25 January 2026, RSPB Cymru have events taking place on nature reserves across Wales.

From bird feeding advice to tips on attracting wildlife, Welsh nature reserves are the perfect place to help the participants prepare for their birdwatch.

South Stack

Birdwatching for Beginners at RSPB South Stack

Birdwatching for Beginners is aimed at introducing you to the basics of birdwatching – all in time to hone your skills for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

This guided walk will take place around the reserve – looking at which birds are around, how to spot them and top tips on what to look out for. Enjoy the crisp Winter air and the beginning of a new year as you roam the reserve with some newfound confidence. Perfect to build confidence and knowledge for taking part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch at home.

No prior knowledge needed.

Conwy

Guided Wildlife Walk

Join the knowledgeable guides and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy. Receive expert commentary on all aspects of natural history, as they aim to spot 50 species in just a couple of hours.

Newport Wetlands

Birds Beyond the Garden: A Big Garden Birdwatch Guided Walk

Celebrate Big Garden Birdwatch by stepping beyond your garden and into the wetland landscape on this guided walk around the reserve. Led by knowledgeable RSPB guides, this relaxed walk will focus on helping you identify as many birds as possible that call Newport Wetlands home. Along the way, you’ll discover how to identify birds from their calls and what markings to look out for when using a guidebook. This event is suitable for beginners and experienced birdwatchers alike.

To check what other events are available and to sign up for the Birdwatch visit the RSPB Cymru website.