The Liz Truss Show: Ex-PM to host ‘the home of counter-revolution

04 Dec 2025 2 minute read
Liz Truss. Photo Clodagh Kilcoyne / PA Wire.

Liz Truss will present a new talk show billed as “the home of the counter-revolution”.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, who left office after her 2022 mini-budget spooked the financial markets and led to a spike in mortgage rates, will premiere The Liz Truss Show on Friday.

In a statement before launching the new “transatlantic” venture, Ms Truss said “the deep state tried to destroy me but now I’m back”.

“People in Britain, America, and across the free world are tired of being talked down to,” she said.

“They’re tired of experts who get everything wrong, elites who refuse to listen and weak leaders who refuse to stand up for western values.”

She added: “It’s time to push back, speak plainly, and champion the ideas that built Britain – and can rebuild it again.

“Now more than ever, western nations need a Trump-style revolution to save our culture, values and freedom.”

In her statement on Thursday, Ms Truss, who was ejected from No 10 after 49 days in office after the fallout from her economic policy, said she had been “deposed” after “trying to save Britain from the doom loop we are in”.

The show will seek to reach audiences in the UK and US through a partnership with John Solomon’s Just the News network, with weekly episodes on platforms including YouTube.

Thinkers

Producers said the show would confront “the issues that others tiptoe around” and Ms Truss would “engage in candid discussions with leading thinkers and allies challenging the failed orthodoxies of the political class”.

Just the News editor-in-chief Mr Solomon said: “In an era where corporate media silences dissent and the globalist elite tries to dictate what free people can say or think, Liz’s show will break through the noise with unapologetic truth-telling, big ideas for solutions, and conversations the establishment refuses to have.”

