The location named the divorce capital of Wales

New research has highlighted the Welsh county with the unfortunate title of the ‘divorce capital of Wales’.

A new data analysis by Stowe Family Law, the UK’s largest specialist family law firm, finds that Wales has the highest average search rate for divorce-related terms.

The research found that people in Blaenau Gwent in particular are searching for divorce‑related terms the most in Wales, with a search rate of 3.36 per 1,000 people – compared to the Welsh national average of 2.26 per 1,000.

The findings are based on an analysis of search volume data for ten key divorce-related keywords using Google Keyword Planner. This data was combined with 2021 Census population figures to calculate an average monthly search rate per 1,000 people for local authority areas and regions across England and Wales.

Wales tops the regional table with 2.51 searches per 1,000 people per month, followed by the North East (1.95) and the West Midlands (1.52). The England and Wales average is 1.47 searches per month.

At a local level, the divide is even more pronounced. Rural areas, parts of Wales, and the North of England feature prominently among the highest search rates.

The data comes at a time when official figures show divorce rates slowing. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a stabilisation in divorce rates following hitting a historic low in 50 years.

Divorce guidance

Despite this national trend, the search data suggests that in many communities across England and Wales, people are still actively seeking information and guidance about divorce

Lauren Roche, Partner at Stowe Family Law LLP based in Cardiff and Swansea, commented:“Reaching the point where you are ready to explore what divorce actually means for you is a significant milestone – and not an easy one to arrive at.

“For many people, it often comes after a lengthy period of self reflection and research, often alongside a blend of anxiety and apprehension, or even a feeling of guilt. These important steps are all part of the process and are both brave and understandable, but it’s also the point at which the quality of the information and advice you receive starts to matter enormously.

“General research has its place, of course. It enables you to understand the basics, form a list of the right questions that suit your specific needs or situation, and can help you to feel more at ease and prepared for the difficult conversations that lie ahead.

“What it cannot do is account for your specific financial position, your assets, or the particular sensitivities of your family situation. The decisions made during a divorce – especially when it involves property, finances, complex assets and children – often have long-term consequences. They deserve more than information written for the average case, because your case is not average.

“For couples in Wales, divorce rarely happens in isolation from the wider family picture. There could be a family-owned farm, holiday lets along the coast, or a property which has been in the family for decades. Having a solicitor who understands the specific financial and cultural landscape of Wales and a more local approach to our family courts is a non-negotiable.

“Qualified legal advice exists precisely for this reason. Whether your situation is relatively simple or involves significant complexity, an experienced family law solicitor will ensure that your rights are protected accordingly, your options are clearly understood, and that you are not jumping into life-defining decisions without being given the full and clear picture.”

Wales – Average Monthly Searches per 1,000 people:

1. Blaenau Gwent – 3.36

2. Isle of Anglesey -3.27

3. Newport – 3.13

4. Caerphilly – 3.13

5. Merthyr Tydfil – 3.10

6. Vale of Glamorgan – 2.77

7. Powys – 2.74

8. Wrexham – 2.68

9. Carmarthenshire – 2.66

10. Flintshire – 2.55

11. Pembrokeshire – 2.23

12. Conwy – 2.18

13. Swansea – 2.1

14. Cardiff – 1.38