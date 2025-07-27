‘The native people of these lands are Celts’ viral video challenges British identity

Molly Stubbs

A powerful video has gone viral for challenging misconceptions over British ‘ownership and identity’, highlighting how the Welsh and Irish were the original inhabitants of Britain.

The video, captioned ‘A message to the ones who think they own this country’, has received 1.6 million views and 88,000 likes since it was uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, July 24.

The creator, Dawah Pulse, regularly shares content of interest to the British Muslim community, which continues to face rising Islamophobia and anti-migrant rhetoric.

‘Where do you come from?’

In the video, a man delivers an impassioned speech, saying: “English people here, they’re telling others to get out, ‘this is our land, this is our country’.

“I would ask them ‘Where do you come from?’ You are called English. English means a mixture of Angles and Saxons. Angles came from Scandinavia, Saxons came from Germany. In other words, you are also immigrants.

“The native people of these lands are Celts, who were driven westwards. The Irish and the Welsh are actually the native people of these lands.

“Imagine if a Welsh man came to some English people in central London and said ‘get out, go back to your country. You don’t belong here, this is my island, this is my land. You have taken all our fields, all our corn, and all our sunshine, clouds and rain. Go back to your lands.’ Where would they go back to?

“Likewise, this xenophobic rhetoric is very unacademic, very uneducated, and very ill-informed. Unfortunately, it is causing a lot of hate, a lot of destruction, and murder and mass murder.”

‘Very true’

The video was also posted to Facebook, where it received over 6,500 likes and 670 shares, with most commenters expressing strong support for the message.

On TikTok, responses included: ‘I’m certain 99.9% of English don’t know this,’ ‘Very true, the Welsh are the original Britons,’ and ‘Tell ‘em, sir! And say it louder for those at the back!’

A commenter, Matthew Davis, wrote ‘I am English/British and immigration is important to the UK and always had been. I have zero issues with immigration, refugees and asylum seekers. I do have problem with racists and bigots.’

Another wrote ‘The English stopped us Welsh from speaking our native language – Google the Welsh knot. Few people know about the atrocities that the English inflicted on the Celts.’

The video appears to have been taken in Speakers Corner in Hyde Park, an area in which individuals and groups can engage in free speech and debate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

