‘The native people of these lands are Celts’ viral video challenges British identity
Molly Stubbs
A powerful video has gone viral for challenging misconceptions over British ‘ownership and identity’, highlighting how the Welsh and Irish were the original inhabitants of Britain.
The video, captioned ‘A message to the ones who think they own this country’, has received 1.6 million views and 88,000 likes since it was uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, July 24.
The creator, Dawah Pulse, regularly shares content of interest to the British Muslim community, which continues to face rising Islamophobia and anti-migrant rhetoric.
‘Where do you come from?’
In the video, a man delivers an impassioned speech, saying: “English people here, they’re telling others to get out, ‘this is our land, this is our country’.
“I would ask them ‘Where do you come from?’ You are called English. English means a mixture of Angles and Saxons. Angles came from Scandinavia, Saxons came from Germany. In other words, you are also immigrants.
“The native people of these lands are Celts, who were driven westwards. The Irish and the Welsh are actually the native people of these lands.
“Imagine if a Welsh man came to some English people in central London and said ‘get out, go back to your country. You don’t belong here, this is my island, this is my land. You have taken all our fields, all our corn, and all our sunshine, clouds and rain. Go back to your lands.’ Where would they go back to?
“Likewise, this xenophobic rhetoric is very unacademic, very uneducated, and very ill-informed. Unfortunately, it is causing a lot of hate, a lot of destruction, and murder and mass murder.”
‘Very true’
The video was also posted to Facebook, where it received over 6,500 likes and 670 shares, with most commenters expressing strong support for the message.
On TikTok, responses included: ‘I’m certain 99.9% of English don’t know this,’ ‘Very true, the Welsh are the original Britons,’ and ‘Tell ‘em, sir! And say it louder for those at the back!’
A commenter, Matthew Davis, wrote ‘I am English/British and immigration is important to the UK and always had been. I have zero issues with immigration, refugees and asylum seekers. I do have problem with racists and bigots.’
Another wrote ‘The English stopped us Welsh from speaking our native language – Google the Welsh knot. Few people know about the atrocities that the English inflicted on the Celts.’
The video appears to have been taken in Speakers Corner in Hyde Park, an area in which individuals and groups can engage in free speech and debate.
Trouble is the ABNOXIOUS little englanders do not like the TRUTH
This’ll probably go down like a lead balloon, but the Celts weren’t the first inhabitants. The mesolithic hunter-gatherers predated them, by several thousands of years; they certainly weren’t Celts. There are mesolithic sites that are over 10,000 years old. Indo-European languages (of which Celtic languages are derivatives) didn’t even arrive in Europe ’til 6,000 years ago, at the earliest. Celtic languages and culture probably didn’t reach these shores ’til about 3,000 years ago. However you slice it, there are several thousands of years of prehistory being ignored here. The Celts certainly predate the Germanic incursions, by about 1,500 years, but… Read more »
If that’s your definition of indigenous then no culture is indigenous. Hunter-gatherers moved around, they didn’t establish communities that lasted for generations in the same place.
Indeed you’re correct, but the original inhabitants were themselves incomers after the Ice Age – the first cohesive society that could be described as inhabitants of these islands were certainly Celtic, even if there were Iberic peoples here before them
I’m reminded of a TV interview with a Tory MP a few years back about returning the Elgin marbles held in the British Museum of Thievery. In complete exasperation they said – if we send everything back what will we have left? Which was an astonishing thing to say when there’s thousands of years of actual British history to talk about. And I realised then what it’s really all about – the empire, unnecessary wars, the deliberately bad governance, ignoring and belittling indigenous culture, the Boris Johnson antics, the obsession with modern immigrants. It’s all a distraction from an embarrassing… Read more »
The Welsh Not was not imposed by the English but by the Welsh middle class who wanted children to learn English.
The word ‘indigenous’ is not allowed to be used when it comes to the peoples of the European nations. You should all know that by now.
Only if you’re trying to rewrite history.
Around 20 years ago i was on holiday in Greece having a meal behind me where 3 English couples judging by their accents they where from the South east of England they where talking about great English early Kings and queens they kept on calling king Arthur an English King and Boudica or Boudicca whichever you prefer an English queen i wanted to correct them as i was getting really angry with their ignorance and arrogance my wife told me to just leave it after an hour and leaving my wife went to the toilet i got up and turned… Read more »