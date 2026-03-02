The old union is finished, says Plaid Cymru leader
The leader of Plaid Cymru has suggested the fragmentation of the UK is inevitable.
Speaking at the Institute for Government on Monday, Rhun ap Iorwerth said the “old union” is “finished” and will need to be replaced with new alliances.
Mr ap Iorwerth has previously said Plaid Cymru would use time in government to make the case for an independent Wales.
In his speech, he said: “We want to empower people by giving them more say over their future on a national level in Wales.
“As the UK fragments, we must focus on fostering co-operation based on shared values, mutual respect, and principled collaboration.
“The old union as it was is finished – so let us replace it with new alliances, underpinned by radical pragmatism, partnership and principle.
“A Celtic bloc, for example, can be a force for good for all who live within it.
“Together, we can present a united front on defending devolution and making the case for constitutional reform.”
Mr ap Iorwerth pushed back against suggestions that his belief in Welsh independence made him a “separatist”.
He said: “I have always believed in independence, I always will.
“But I also believe very firmly that independence works through collaboration and cooperation, and recognising interdependence.
“I’m no separatist or isolationist.
“But independence comes as part of a journey, a journey on which I’m eager to show leadership, and bring people with me.”
Plaid Cymru has positioned itself as a government-in-waiting ahead of the Senedd election in May and Mr ap Iorwerth told his party conference on Saturday of his ambitions to reset the relationship between Cardiff Bay and Westminster.
“I’m sure I’ll be seen as something of a nuisance, in a way the current First Minister isn’t,” he said on Monday.
“But that’s because I promise to be very, very focused on standing up for Wales.”
I hope he is right. I hope i see it in my lifetime. I would like to die free of English rule
In the event of the UK breaking up how will the wealth be shared out. We all know that England has grabbed anything and everything of value over the centuries and all the UKs money is held in the Treasury in England. If anyone ever finds anything of value it must be given to the crown in England. I think that the whole wealth should be shared out equally to each country…..25% each. Although, no doubt, England has probably already stashed away much more than their share. Perhaps in the case of Cymru it will be an England and Wales… Read more »
Don’t think you’ve ever heard of negotiations, have you Frankie?
Is that all you can contribute to the conversation? Yes, I have heard of negotiations but never of fair negotiations.
Unfortunately there will be few true Celts left in Wales if he has his way.
A thought on “separatist.” Strange that those who oppose our independence call us separatists in one breath and applaud the freedom of other nations with the other. The difference?