Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

The Original Factory Shop enters administration putting 1,180 jobs at risk

28 Jan 2026 1 minute read
“Original Factory Shop IMG_7597” by tomylees is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The Original Factory Shop has fallen into administration, putting the future of the chain’s 137 stores and 1,180 staff at risk.

The discount retailer, which sell products including clothing and homeware, appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on Wednesday.

It will continue to trade from its stores across the UK as the insolvency experts assess options in a bid to keep it afloat.

Administrators said The Original Factory Shop’s troubles have been driven by challenging trading conditions, linked to high cost inflation, fragile consumer confidence and rising labour costs caused by government policies.

The business filed its intention to appoint administrators earlier this month alongside fashion accessories brand Claire’s.

The two retailers had already undergone restructuring and were bought by investment firm Modella Capital last year.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.