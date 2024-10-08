The Polar Express heads to Wales for the first time

The famous Polar Express Train Ride is coming to Wales for the first time to add some extra Christmas magic to the Vale of Rheidol Railway at Aberystwyth.

Polar Productions is partnering with Rail Events Inc to bring the magical live show to the railway; which runs from Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge, between November 30 and Christmas Eve.

This fully immersive theatre experience recreates the famous Christmas movie as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Festive tale

The Polar Express Train Ride brings the characters to life as it captures the joyful festive tale as well as giving families the opportunity to travel by steam train on the spectacular railway in the heart of Wales.

Popular with all ages, the heart-warming family fun and a truly special event for all generations is set to become one of Wales’ best Christmas experiences this year!

There will be singing and dancing from the characters, iconic scenes straight from the movie and a special visit from Father Christmas himself. Passengers will enjoy a hot chocolate and cookies, courtesy of dancing chefs.

Unforgettable

Llyr ap Iolo, the railway’s managing director, said: “We are very excited to be hosting Wales’ first Polar Express Christmas Experience on our railway at Aberystwyth. We are working closely with the production company to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.”

Marie Gallop, managing director at Polar Productions, added: “It’s a privilege for our team to bring the Polar Express Train Ride to Wales and the historic Vale of Rheidol Railway. We are very excited to bring The Polar Express magic to all this Christmas.”

Jarrette Ireland, vice president and general manager Rail Events Inc. and Rail Events Productions Inc., said: “We are excited to work with Marie Gallop and her production team to bring The Polar Express Train Ride to the stunning Vale of Rheidol Railway.

“This officially licensed event in Wales, set against the backdrop of such a beautiful venue and historic railway, will elevate the magic of the holiday season for all our guests.”

Magical

The Polar Express Train Ride, an immersive, family-oriented experience hosted nearly 1.6 million riders at 54 locations in the US, Canada, UK and Australia in 2023.

Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like children in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!

Tickets are on sale at https://www.thepolarexpressaberystwyth.co.uk/ and the railway is encouraging families to book quickly to avoid disappointment, as high demand is expected.

