‘The quiet weeks matter too’: Lessons from a new rural shop

Nation Cymru staff

When Wye Knot opened on Builth Wells High Street in June, its founder, Lisa Morris, was entering retail for the first time.

The premises needed substantial renovation, completed in two weeks. Since opening, the challenge has been learning how the town’s rhythms translate into day-to-day trading.

“Business has been busier than I expected, although naturally there are quieter periods,” Morris says.

Weekends, school holidays and local events can bring more people into town. The Royal Welsh Show has a noticeable effect, while Beer and Bikers weekend brought a different group through the door.

But busy dates do not make every week busy. For a new retailer, planning stock means preparing for peaks without assuming that every product will sell.

Morris’s approach is to start small, watch how customers respond and expand the ranges that work. She considers quality and value alongside practical factors such as minimum order sizes, supplier reliability and packaging.

The aim is to keep the offer distinctive without tying too much space up in products customers do not want.

Some early assumptions have changed. Wye Knot initially expected Welsh sheep and dragon gifts to be strong sellers, but Highland cow products began outselling them.

That has been a reminder to listen to customers rather than rely only on what a retailer expects visitors to want. The range now spans small gifts through to larger statement pieces.

There is also a community dimension to running a shop in a small town. Other Builth Wells businesses have displayed Wye Knot flyers, recommended it and sent customers its way. Morris sees those connections as part of the effort to keep the High Street lively.

The online shop offers another route to customers, while local shoppers can collect eligible orders in store. Maintaining both channels takes attention, but gives the business ways to reach people beyond those who happen to walk past the window.

For Morris, opening the doors was the visible milestone.

The continuing work is less dramatic: making careful choices with limited trading history, adjusting when customers respond differently than expected, and planning around busy spells and quieter ones.

You can find independent gift and homeware shop, Wye Knot, at 27 High Street, Builth Wells.

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