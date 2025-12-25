The RSPCA frontline staff giving up their Christmas to help rescue animals

RSPCA Cymru staff are giving up their time on Christmas Day to help dogs, cats and other animals being cared for at their centres.

RSPCA Cymru takes in rescues at one of two national rehoming centres and various branches across Wales, with RSPCA Llys Nini Branch also running an animal centre in Swansea.

RSPCA Inspectors and Animal Rescue Officers will also be working across Wales dealing with animal welfare calls during the Christmas period.

Chloe Wakeham, 25, who is an Animal Care Assistant at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, is one of the carers who will be working on Christmas Day.

“My favourite part of the day will be getting to spend it with the animals and watching them open their presents,” said Chloe, who has worked around six Christmases over the years.

“We all like to chip in for treats for the cats and dogs and sprinkle some on their food to share between them. We’ll be making sure we make a fuss of them all this Christmas.

“Once my shift ends I’ll then be spending time with my family and watching my own animals open their presents. I’ll be enjoying my Christmas on Boxing Day as I have the day off.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ethan Griffin, 20, from Swansea, will be working on Christmas Eve.

“This Christmas Eve I will be working all day – as the festive season doesn’t stop animals from being in need,” he said.

“This Christmas I will be responding to potential animal emergencies and to any animals that need the RSPCA’s help in their time of need.

“This will be my first Christmas shift working for the RSPCA but I am very excited to be able to work it and help those in need.

“When I get home from my shift the first thing I’ll be looking forward to is jumping straight into comfy Christmas pyjamas, sitting down with my family and pets and watching our traditional Christmas film – Home Alone. There’s nothing better than that after a Christmas shift I don’t think!”

Frontline

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kirsty Morgan will be on the frontline in south-east Wales this Christmas Day.

“I have worked for the RSPCA for the past 13 years and have worked roughly six Christmas Day’s to date,” she explained.

“This will be my first Christmas working as an officer. In my previous role as an Animal Care Assistant we used to all put money together to buy and cook a turkey, so that all the cats, dogs and ferrets would have that along with their usual meals.

“All of the animals would get a gift from Santa, thanks to the wonderful supporters so once we had finished cleaning and feeding in the morning the animals could have their new toys, blankets and treats. It was a lovely day to work.”

This year Kirsty will be responding to emergency calls between 12pm and 8pm.

“I will be at home with my family on Christmas morning and will be on call for any emergencies. Other than of course spending time with my family I hope that any advice or rescues I do make a real difference to those animals, which is why we all do the job.”

Wildlife rescues

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Ellie West has worked around ten Christmas Days in total, and this year she will be responding to animal emergencies on Boxing Day.

“I’m always happy to work over the festive period as our children are grown up now, so sometimes it’s nice for our colleagues with young children to not have to work and spend time together.

“My partner is an RSPCA Inspector too, so over the past years we often work the same days so others won’t have to.

“It’s good to know that we are there for animals and also people over the festive time when we are needed. In the past, wildlife rescues are always my favourites on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“We have had many grey seal pup rescues during the festive periods over the years and ones that temporarily reside in our care pens until stabilised and can be transferred to our specialist wildlife centres – and these type of rescues are always my favourites.”

RSPCA frontline rescuers are currently doing all they can to help animals experiencing cruelty and neglect – including those who have been left to fend for themselves – while animal centres are finding new homes for rescued animals.

Incidents of animal abandonment being reported to the RSPCA are on course to be at a six-year high. The charity has launched The Big Give Back to Animals to raise funds for their frontline teams, and to ensure they can keep being there for the animals.