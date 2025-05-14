The shocking number of smokers in Wales

A new study has revealed the areas of Wales which would be most affected by further smoking bans as the Welsh government looks to create a smoke-free future – and it reveals several locations with high smoking rates.

The data examined smoking rates across Welsh local authorities to identify where residents partake in the habit the most.

According to the findings, Blaenau Gwent has the highest percentage of smokers in Wales, with 17.9% of residents currently smoking.

Merthyr Tydfil ranks second, with 17.6% of residents being identified as smokers, and Torfaen ranks third, with 17.2% of residents smoking regularly.

Denbighshire is fourth with reported smoking rates of 16.2% and Neath Port Talbot follows closely behind with 16.1%.

Newport ranks sixth with 15.9% of its residents being current smokers, while Rhondda Cynon Taf comes seventh with 15.6%.

Gwynedd and Caerphilly report identical smoking rates of 15.5%. Wrexham (15.4%) and Pembrokeshire (15%) round out the top ten areas with the highest smoking rates in Wales.

Some Welsh areas report low percentages; Monmouthshire has 8.7%, followed by Vale of Glamorgan at 9.7%. Powys has the third-lowest smoking rate in Wales at 11.7%, with Cardiff and Carmarthenshire completing the bottom five with the rate of 13.4%.

Miikka Saloseutu, spokesperson for snus.online who created the study, said: “These findings reveal the differences in smoking rates across Welsh areas. Certain areas would be disproportionately affected by any potential outdoor smoking ban, based on how prevalent tobacco consumption is.

“Blaenau Gwent’s smoking rate of 17.9% is more than double Monmouthshire’s rate of 8.7%. The differences show that the areas with higher smoking rates need more targeted support and alternative solutions if restrictions were to be implemented, including access to smoking cessation services and alternative nicotine products.”

Methodology: Data was gathered from the Office of National Statistics which provides the 2023 average smoking rates for each local authority area in Wales.

Sources: ONS

