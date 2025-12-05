The shocking scale of fuel poverty on people in Wales

New research commissioned by Energy Saving Trust has revealed the health issues, mental health impact and financial pressures that arise from fuel poverty on people across Wales.

The results paint a worrying picture of Welsh households being forced to make difficult choices between heating, and other essentials.

The survey, commissioned by Energy Saving Trust and conducted by independent market research agency Beaufort Research, reveals the human cost and direct health and financial impact evident in difficult decisions households say they are having to make.

The research showed that:

• Almost half (47%) of respondents experienced stress from thinking about their energy costs.

• A quarter (25%) have had problems with their physical health because their house is cold.

• Over a third (37%) believe worrying about energy costs had affected their mental wellbeing.

• Three in ten (29%) are having to choose between heating their home and buying food.

• One in five (21%) have fallen into debt or used credit cards to pay for their energy bills.

• One in six (16%) have left energy bills unopened because they were worried about how much they owe.

• Around eight in ten respondents (79%) had lowered their heating to reduce bills.

• Three quarters (74%) wear more clothes indoors to avoid putting the heating on.

The survey, conducted in October and November 2025, also revealed that:

• Two thirds (67%) of respondents are concerned about their energy bills, with one in five (22%) saying they were very concerned.

• Worry levels are highest among low-income households, those with children, and ethnic minority families – with a third (32%) of those from ethnic minority backgrounds stating they were very concerned about their energy bills.

• One in ten (10%) always find it difficult to pay their energy bills – rising to one in five for low-income households (19%) or those living with a disability or health problems (21%).

• One in five (21%) have at some point fallen behind with their energy bill payments, rising to around a third (35%) of those with children in the household and 31% of people living with a disability or health problem or those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The latest Welsh Government’s official fuel poverty figures, show that 340,000 households (25%) in Wales were living in fuel poverty in October 2024, including 63,000 households (5%) in severe fuel poverty. A further 215,000 (16%) were estimated to be at risk of fuel poverty.

Nest – free advice for all households in Wales

The Welsh Government Warm Homes Nest scheme aims to make homes warmer and more energy efficient places to live. Since 2011, the scheme has installed energy efficiency improvements in more than 60,000 homes across Wales, helping thousands of families reduce their energy bills.

Nest is a free, impartial service available to all households in Wales, making sure they are on the right energy and water tariff and checking if they are entitled to any benefits. Households may be eligible for home energy efficiency improvements including heat pump, insulation, solar panels and boiler repair or replacement if a property is without heating or hot water.

However, many people are not aware of the energy support services available to them and revealed barriers to seeking support. The research found that:

• Fear of hidden costs or scams was the most likely barrier to seeking support, with two in five (39%) giving this as a reason as a reason for not seeking advice on how to keep their home energy efficient.

• Over half (55%) of those surveyed don’t think they’d be eligible for support.

• Over a third (38%) thought Nest was only available for low-income households.

• Nearly a third (32%) said they are too embarrassed to seek help.

• Almost six in ten (58%) don’t know their home’s EPC rating.

Pembrokeshire household benefits from Nest

A Pembrokeshire household recently saved an estimated £825 a year on their energy bills after having a new boiler, solar panels and battery installed, through support from the Nest scheme.

After living without heating or hot water for at least a month, the customer had been referred to the scheme through Care & Repair, a charity working in partnership with Nest to help homes in need. Within three days, an engineer had attended the property and installed a new gas boiler at no cost to the homeowner.

Describing the difference the installations have made, the customer said: “The solar panels and battery have already helped save on my bills. It’s unbelievable what has been done and getting it all done within a month of phoning Nest. It’s life changing. We would never have been able to afford everything that has been put in.”

Joanna O’Loan, Knowledge Manager at Energy Saving Trust, said: “This research reflects the impact fuel poverty is having on people’s lives, and behind these statistics, are thousands of households making difficult choices every day. But support is available, and we want people to know that Nest is here to help. Our service is for everyone – not just those on low incomes – and it’s completely free and confidential. Over 60,000 households have received home energy improvement measures, helping to reduce their energy bills and live in a warmer, healthier home.”

