The shocking state of litter on Welsh beaches

A new report has highlighted the shockingly high levels of drinks-related litter found on Welsh beaches.

According to findings by the Marine Conservation Society drinks-related litter was found on 99% of Welsh beaches .

The society’s State of Our Beaches 2024 report showed that glass bottles were present on almost half (49%) of Welsh beaches surveyed

The charity is now calling on Welsh Government to promptly introduce a Deposit Return Scheme that includes glass.

The Marine Conservation Society’s State of our Beaches 2024 report is compiled using data collected by their beach clean volunteers.

In Wales, 119 surveys were recorded in 2024, an increase of 8% from the previous year. A total of 1,073 volunteers participated in the charity’s beach clean programme, gathering and recording all litter items found along 100-metre stretches of beach. This data contributes to the charity’s dataset of over 30-years, allowing them to identify common litter items, sources and trends, and use this evidence to campaign for cleaner and healthier seas.

Volunteers in Wales found an average of 120 litter items for every 100 metres of surveyed beaches. This is up 4% from the previous year, suggesting that despite ongoing efforts, the issue of beach pollution still persists.

Volunteer surveys revealed an average of 10 drinks-related litter items, such as cans, plastic and glass bottles, were found per 100-metre stretch of beach with drinks-related litter present on 99% of beaches surveyed. The Marine Conservation Society is calling for a Deposit Return Scheme in Wales to align with the rest of the UK, and for it to include glass.

Elise Lavender, Parliamentary Affairs Officer for Wales at the Marine Conservation Society said, “We support the introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme in Wales that includes glass, and allows reuse. We are calling on the Welsh Government to implement this as close as possible to the October 2027 date for the UK-wide scheme. Bringing this forward will help to ensure a smoother transition, improve recycling efforts, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Wales.”

A total of 175 glass bottles were collected by volunteers across beaches in Wales, and were recorded on almost half (49%) of cleans. The charity’s data shows that the presence of glass litter on beaches is steadily increasing, with 2024 marking the 9th highest year since records began 31 years ago. Glass litter on beaches also poses a significant threat to marine life and beach goers alike, as sharp edges can cause serious injuries.

With drinks-related litter present on nearly every clean, along with glass found on almost half, shows that this remains a serious issue. The charity’s beach clean data reinforces the urgent need for a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) inclusive of glass to be introduced in Wales to help reduce beach litter by moving towards a society of reuse, refill and repair.

The proposed DRS will see consumers pay a small deposit on top of the price of a drink, which you get back when you return the empty container to a designated collection point. The scheme aims to promote recycling and reduce litter, with proven success shown in other countries around the world, such as Finland, Lithuania and Sweden. Ireland’s implementation of a DRS last year has had a significant impact, with the annual Coastwatch survey reporting over an 80% reduction in drinks-related litter per kilometre of beach, highlighting the urgent need for a similar system in Wales.

While England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are progressing with a UK-wide DRS set to launch in October 2027, Wales has opted to introduce its own version, which will also include glass containers.

For the last 10 years players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped fund the Marine Conservation Society’s beach cleaning programme.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said, “Beach cleans are about more than just removing litter. The information collected by Marine Conservation Society volunteers contributes towards valuable datasets identifying pollution sources and trends over time so we can all take action to reduce marine pollution and protect our seas.

“I’m delighted funding raised by players of Postcode Lottery is supporting beach cleans, where every piece of litter collected and recorded brings us a step closer to healthier oceans.”

More information on how to get involved in a Marine Conservation Society beach clean, or organise your own, can be found on the charity’s website.

