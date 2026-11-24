Nation Cymru staff

The Spectator has taken aim at the “petty tyrants of the Welsh Senedd”, calling for the Welsh parliament to ‘let Joe Martin speak’, arguing that “censoring him is an authoritarian outrage”.

Written by the Spectator’s David Shipley, whose bio refers to him as ‘a former prisoner who writes, speaks and researches on prison and justice issues’, the article was published after Reform’s Joe Martin was handed a ban on speaking at the Senedd on Tuesday 11 November following his comments which were described as “discriminatory” and “offensive” by the Llywydd (presiding officer), Huw Irranca-Davies.

Speaking in the Senedd on 11 November, Mr Martin, the MS for Caerdydd Penarth, said: “Can I have a statement from your Government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK?

“Because the scale of change has been breathtaking.

“Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here.

“Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved.

“A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity.

“It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

Heledd Fychan MS objected to the premise, telling the chair: ‘We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour. We are a government for everyone here in Wales.’

Referring to the event as “a pickle”, Shipley writes: “Multiculturalism is a false dogma, but multiracialism – better still, post-racialism – is where Britain’s future lies Irranca-Davies, elected for the Labour party, generously allowed that ‘it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration’, but said Martin’s question had been ‘unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive’ and had ‘detracted from the dignity of the Senedd’. That the Senedd considers itself to be adorned with dignity is arguably a more newsworthy headline than the gagging order.

“Martin will be allowed to speak again only after he apologises for ‘discriminatory’ and ‘offensive’ comments. He has been in trouble before for what his opponents characterise as derogatory remarks about Sudanese asylum seekers and Indian nurses taking jobs in the Welsh NHS.”

Arguing that he doesn’t agree with Martin, Shipley adds: “Everyone believes their allies should be allowed to speak freely; the only defence of free speech that matters is a defence of your enemies.

“BBC News says that Martin’s question ‘echoed a far-right conspiracy theory that the white population was being deliberately replaced by the immigration of other ethnic groups’. If Martin does indeed believe in the great replacement, by which I mean the proposition that a coordinated cabal of powerful actors is plotting to deracinate white Britons, then he’s plainly a conspiracy theorist. No credible evidence of such a scheme has been offered by Martin or anyone else and the themes – shadowy elites, secret agendas, globalist threats to natives – are familiar from conspiracist literature.

“Equally, Martin might have been referring to the demographic process by which a homogenous ethnic group because smaller, or less homogenous, as a result of migration. It is hardly inflammatory to suggest that, through a combination of mass migration (legal and illegal) and higher birth rates among some migrant cohorts, the percentage of Britain that identifies as ‘white British’ on the census will decline. To what extent and within what timescale is open to debate. However, should demographic trends continue to a point at which ‘white British’ becomes a minority across the UK, as it already has in London, it will be a simple statistical fact that the hitherto dominant group has been displaced into one of an array of minority groups.

The proper liberal response to Martin’s question would be to say that, yes, immigration changes nations, which is why borders must be managed, democratic consent obtained, and divisive racial narratives confronted. Sustained immigration is likely to contribute, along with falling birth rates and emigration, to a reduction in the share of the population that is ‘white British’. The racial composition of a nation does not matter and should not matter. Individuals, customs, and culture shape societies; skin colour does not.

“Unfortunately, in-group racial preferences are a fact of life and progressives, having elevated and pandered to ethnic identity politics among other groups, can hardly reach for the smelling salts when whites rock up late to the racial grievance party. Instead of imposing an omerta on the subject, liberals would do well to challenge it head on. Demographic change has tangible impacts; these impacts can be negative as well as positive; but race is immaterial to considerations of Britishness. Multiculturalism is a false dogma, but multiracialism – better still, post-racialism – is where Britain’s future lies.

“Whatever Martin thinks about race and immigration, he is an elected member and should be allowed to speak his mind. If the voters approve, they will likely vote for him again next time. If they find his views abhorrent, they might chuck him out come the next election. Let him speak, and if he is spreading falsehoods, debunk him. That is how we do things in a free and pluralistic nation. What is truly alien to the British political mind is the progressive authoritarianism that hides behind buzzwords like ‘disinformation’, ‘safety’, ‘divisiveness’, and other urgent-sounding temptations to squelch speech and debate. Parliamentary questions do not harm human beings, and where anyone uses them as a pretext to do so, the law should be clear where actual culpability lies, and punish appropriately.

“Whatever we might make of Joe Martin or his politics, censoring him is an authoritarian outrage. A parliament that only allows members to speak when they agree to speak as they are told has ceased to be a parliament. It has become a mouthpiece of political orthodoxy, an echo of establishment groupthink. When a parliament feels entitled to shut down an elected member, perhaps it is the parliament itself which ought to be shut down.”

Rules

During the Senedd exchange, Heledd Fychan MS responded by asking for a ruling on whether the comments were in line with Senedd rules, adding: “We have a duty for every single member of our communities that we represent.

“I reject division and hate. We had a question earlier to the Prif Weinidog (First Minister) around antisemitism.

“We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour.

“We are a Government for everyone here in Wales, we are supposed to be a Senedd for everyone here in Wales.

“I reject wholeheartedly the division that is spouted by those members.”

Later in the afternoon, Mr Irranca-Davies said he considered the comments made by Mr Martin to be “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

He said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus of that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive, and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd.

“This is not the first time the member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions, and I have previously warned him about his conduct.

“Until I receive a clear indication that the member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the member to speak.”

On Tuesday November 17, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was “quite remarkable” that Reform’s group had not shown up to question him.

He said: “We are elected here to do a job of work for the people of Wales to form a Government or to hold Government to account.

“And to not take every opportunity to do so is a dereliction of duty.”

“The truth of the matter is that it suits some in politics to undermine trust in politics itself, and it is incumbent on all of us who believe in the democratic system, all of us who bothered to turn up to work today, to show that people can trust that we are doing what we are doing for the right reasons.

“There might be different political opinions, there might be different viewpoints, but ultimately strengthening always the foundations of our democratic system is something that should be important to all of us.”

Read the Spectator’s article in full here.