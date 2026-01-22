The summer job that turned into a 41-year career for loyal mum

A mum-of-three who started a summer job in north Wales at just 16 has no plans to retire, even after racking up an incredible 41 years at the same company.

Manon Lloyd Jones, from Four Crosses near Cricieth, has spent more than four decades with Gwynedd-based food distributor Harlech Foodservice and insists she’s still loving every minute.

Manon was one of 10 long-serving staff honoured by the family-firm, with the group clocking up 269 years of service between them.

The workers were treated to bottles of Lanson champagne and £100 vouchers, presented by Company Chairman Andrew Foskett, and his sister and fellow director Laura, as the company celebrated the people who helped build the business.

Manon said: “I’ve done pretty much everything here. I was 16 and I wanted to go into nursing but Colin Foskett who had started the business offered me a summer job and I’m still here.

“I’ve never left. I only had two weeks’ maternity when my first son was born and I have had two more sons since and only had a total of 12 weeks off.

“I’m still enjoying it and when I don’t, I’ll stop but they’ll probably have to turf me out in the end.

“The Fosketts have been a brilliant family to work for and the business has grown so much with lots of changes – there were only six people working with me when I started.”

Paul Owen, from Bangor, had been working in a cash and carry and joined Harlech as a sales rep when the company moved into dairy goods. Twenty years later he is a National Key Account Manager.

He handles major accounts like Hickory’s Smokehouse who have 36 restaurants from Stockton on Tees in the North East to Swindon in the South West.

Paul said: “I’ve seen the business grow from a £10 million turnover to over £50 million a year and it’s been brilliant to be a part of that. Harlech are a great company to work for.”

Deliveries

Ian Rogers, from Chwilog, joined the business at 18 from Coleg Menai and was working in the stores packing orders when he was given the chance to train as an HGV driver.

He has now been with Harlech for 37 years, most of his time behind the wheel of a delivery lorry. He said: “I love the job going out on the road. You’re your own boss and you get to meet the customers.

“It’s a friendly company and I enjoy working here. Most of my friends are here and we regularly socialise together outside of work.

“I’ve never thought about leaving Harlech. I’ve always been happy here.”

Andrew Foskett said: “In this area big employers are few and far between and all these colleagues here today have known our parents who started the business and have worked in the old depot so we must have been doing something right.

“We like to think that we’re a good employer and it keeps young people in the area and strengthens the Welsh language and culture so there are a lot of knock-on effects from our success.”

Fellow director Laura Foskett added: “It’s always nice to know that people enjoy working for Harlech and want to stay here and that we’re creating more and more job opportunities.”

Winners

Also among the long-service award winners was Finance Director Mike Clishem, who’s been with the company for 25 years.

Others included Manon Lloyd Jones 41 years; Ian Rogers, 37; Huw Watkin-Griffith 30; Aled Owen 29 years; Peter Jones 23; Dylan Hughes 22; Gary McDonnell 22; Paul Owen 20.

Harlech last year announced a three-year £6 million growth plan which has already seen it open new depots in Carmarthen, Caerphilly and Telford in the last 18 months to add to those at Cricieth and Chester.

Their expansion has already created over 100 new jobs taking the workforce to almost 300 and they now run a fleet of 90 vehicles delivering up to 5,000 product lines.

The business was founded in the town of Harlech in 1972 by Colin and Gill Foskett to supply the holiday market and now deliver to restaurants, pubs, schools and hospitals across Wales and into England.

The founders’ three children, Jonathan, Andrew and Laura, took over the reins from their parents and still sit on the board while a third generation of the family are making their way in the firm.

For more information about Harlech Foodservice, visit their site here.