The Valleys remembered and reimagined in powerful new documentary

Emily Price

A powerful new documentary about the future of the South Wales Valleys has been launched to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1984–85 miners’ strike.

The film, ‘The Coal Beneath Our Feet, The Wind Above Our Heads’, brings the legacy – and future – of the Valleys into sharp, urgent focus through the voices of its young people.

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1984–85 miners’ strike, and the 30th anniversary of the reopening of Tower Colliery, the UK’s first worker-owned coal mine.

One marked the end of an era. The other sparked a vision of hope.

The new documentary, which features former Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter, weaves both into a story of renewal.

‘Positive change’

Ms Winter said: “This is so much more than a film—it’s a spark for positive change.

“It’s inspirational and can be used to inform, inspire debate, and drive real change across our Valleys and beyond.

“It fills me with hope, because it shows what we already know: when the people of the Valleys come together, we can build a brighter and prosperous future.

“Just as we’ve done before, we can shape a new era of sustainable, green industry—creating and keeping wealth in our communities, for the benefit of everyone, now and for generations to come.”

‘Action’

Co-produced with local people across generations rooted in the communities of the Valleys, the documentary captures the energy, frustration, and fierce pride of young people determined to shape a new future.

It explores the possibility of a green industrial revolution that brings jobs, resources, justice, and sustainable power back to where it’s needed most.

The documentary has been described as “more than a film – it’s a call to action”.

It’s hoped it can be used as a tool to educate, provoke debate, and influence change.

With screenings planned across Wales and beyond, it aims to spark national and international conversations about community wealth, climate justice, and the future of work.

The Coal Beneath Our Feet invites viewers to look back – and to look forward, through the eyes of the next generation.

Filmmaker Jeremy Clancy said: “The South Wales Valleys have a radical history of struggle and collective strength, a history that is at risk of being forgotten.

“When two young people uncover it, everything shifts, and for the first time, they begin to shape a future of their own.”

‘History’

One of the lead young people in the film, Emrys Cobbett Evans, said: “At the beginning I had a sad mentality filled with nothingness towards the Valleys which I described as bleak, an awful place to live.

“I didn’t appreciate what is around us. But through making the film and finding out about our history, the Tower Buy Out and the community owned energy project I now have hope that we could do this again, that we can create a different, better future for the Valleys.”

Arwen Morgan, another lead young person in the film said: “I learnt so much about our rich heritage and potential for the future through making the film.

“We should be taught so much more about our Valley’s history in school so that we can feel connected to it and to help us develop our own sense of identity in the Valleys of today.

“We can apply so much from our past to inform our present and future – one where young people want to stay, where there are good jobs for them and which are rich in community, wealth and culture.”

For more information and a copy of the film email Beth Winter or St Evans Heritage:

[email protected] / [email protected]

