The Voice star sings praises of UHW staff after lifesaving heart operation

A Welsh singer-songwriter who underwent lifesaving open heart surgery has described the cardiology team who operated on him as ‘magical superheroes’.

Gary Ryland, who is fondly known as Ragsy, was diagnosed with hereditary heart disease and was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) on March 28 for a double heart bypass.

The wild-haired rocker from Aberdare, who appeared on talent show The Voice and was mentored by Sir Tom Jones, admitted he was petrified in the moments before being wheeled into theatre.

But the 46-year-old said the kindness, compassion and calmness of the hospital staff – from the surgeons to the porters – helped him through the ordeal.

Grateful

“Honestly, those guys at the University Hospital of Wales are magical superheroes,” he said. “Everybody that I met [in UHW] throughout the whole thing was amazing. They saved my life and I will be forever grateful.”

Ragsy, whose late father suffered his first heart attack at the age of 21, said he first noticed something was wrong with his own health when he began getting out of breath more easily than usual.

“I’m a keen cyclist and I used to go out riding at least four or five days a week to get my heart and lungs pumping,” he recalled. “Being a former chef, I also look after myself with good, nutritious food.

“But I noticed things changing around December 2022. I work as a song-writing coach in schools and sixth form colleges, and I remember walking across one of the school’s car parks into the reception area, and feeling pains across my chest and arms.

“It felt like I’d run a race and I was waiting for my body to gather itself. I didn’t know what was happening to me.”

After experiencing the same symptoms for two or three weeks, Ragsy went to his GP who referred him for further investigation and scans. In September 2023, he visited Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil to be told that he had hereditary heart disease.

Tears

“I just burst into tears,” he admitted. “I had an inkling something was wrong but I put it down to stress as I’m a bit of a workaholic.

“My first thought was my two kids. I want to see them grow up. I’m not ready to bow out.”

When Ragsy was admitted to UHW for open heart surgery, he admitted he was anxious, particularly as a norovirus outbreak prevented him from having visitors. “You’re in the most vulnerable state you’ll ever be in as you’re putting your life in someone else’s hands,” he explained.

“I admit I was balling my eyes out before the surgery, but the nurse, the porter and the anaesthetist who were with me really calmed me down and made me feel as best as I could.”

After several hours in surgery, Ragsy was woken up in the evening on March 28 and gave the clinicians a big thumbs up to confirm he was okay. Within five days of close monitoring and recovery he was back home in the Cynon Valley.

He will now have frequent appointments and physiotherapy to check on his progress. Providing everything goes according to plan, his hope is to get back on stage and perform within the next six months.

“I have a few things planned when it comes to the singing and song-writing”, said Ragsy, who performed on the Welsh language version of The Voice, Y Llais, in March before his surgery. “And I’m excited to eventually get back on the bike – it’s been too long.

“Much love and big cwtches to all the hospital staff who cared for me. I can’t wait to see them all again on the next part of the journey.”

