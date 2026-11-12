The Welsh area said to be ‘safest in a national catastrophe’ according to ‘Doomsday’ map

Nation Cymru staff

An interactive ‘doomsday’ map has ranked areas that are the most and least vulnerable in the event of a national catastrophe, naming one Welsh location among the safest across the UK.

The recently launched postcode checker ranks areas most and least vulnerable in the event of a national catastrophe,

The postcode checker was created by a young tech entrepreneur from Ukraine named Serhii Kashevko, who devised the platform after hearing about the government’s “Be Ready” guidance – which advises households to store non-perishable food, bottled water, and wind-up radios.

So far, the platform has received over 100,000 searches.

Areas with military sites and major cities scored the worst, and those living in rural locations came off the best.

Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland were found to be the safest district, taking advantage of low population numbers, agricultural land and limited military presence.

The safest area in Wales – at an impressive number 4 – is Gwynedd, ranks as the safest area in Wales, while the Shetland Islands come out as the safest spot in Scotland.

Thankfully, nowhere in Wales scored in the top ten among the worst areas to be in the event of a national disaster, but Cardiff, Glamorgan and Newport are said to be the nation’s least safe places to be according to their data.

Speaking to The Independent, Kashevko, shared that the rankings draw on real-life experience. He said “I looked at the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“One of the factors I used to assess areas was how populated they are … something I understood with how much more damage Russian attacks do in crowded areas of Ukraine.”

Sergei’s website describes it as “a thought experiment built from public maps, not a forecast,” adding: “If it ever stops being hypothetical, listen to the emergency alerts and gov.uk/prepare“.

The Government’s site offers help and advice around severe weather to cyber attacks, and other emergencies that can disrupt the services we rely on.

The site offers a downloadable ‘Be Ready’ checklist, adding: “Being ready for 3 days helps you manage while support reaches those in need”.