The Welsh beaches named among the best for autumn walks

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh beach has been named the best in the country for an autumn walk following research comparing rainfall, sunshine, temperatures and visitor reviews.

Whitesands Bay in Pembrokeshire topped the GO Outdoors ranking of the best autumn beaches in Wales with a score of 7.07 out of 10, ahead of Rest Bay and Barafundle Bay.

Located near St Davids on the Pembrokeshire coast, Whitesands is a Blue Flag beach backed by the hill of Carn Llidi, with golden sands curving towards the rocky headland of St Davids Head, offering views along the steep, high cliffs and dramatic green headlands.

Popular with families, walkers and surfers, the beach is also used for swimming, snorkelling and scuba diving, with its size helping it remain relatively quiet despite its popularity with locals and visitors.

Google searches for “beach walks in Wales” have increased by 100% in the past week, prompting GO Outdoors to compare 40 beaches across the UK using average autumn rainfall, sunshine hours, temperatures and Google ratings.

Each factor was given a score out of 10 relative to the other beaches, before the four scores were averaged to produce an overall rating. Bathing water quality and beach award status were also included in the research.

Second on the list was Porthcawl’s Rest Bay which, despite getting slightly less sunshine at 4.6 average daily hours, has an ‘excellent’ water quality rating, Blue Flag status, and an overall rating of 6.68.

One of seven beaches along the coastline around Porthcawl, the beach is popular for bathing, while the watersports centre overlooking the bay offers both equipment and lessons for activities including surfing and paddleboarding.

Visitors say “this beach is a great place for dog walking, surfing, and bodyboarding, with excellent facilities and cheap parking. They also highlight the stunning views and the sandy beach.”

Porthcawl’s seafront promenade is lined with places to eat and drink, alongside the historic Grand Pavilion and traditional seaside attractions, as well as nearby Kenfig Nature Reserve which offers several walking routes.

A close third, rated 6.47, Barafundle Bay is one of three Pembrokeshire beaches in the ranking and has a Google rating of 4.8 stars, frequently winning awards as one of the top stretches of sand in the UK and the world.

The secluded beach is backed by dunes and woodland and can only be reached on foot, via a half-mile walk from Stackpole Quay. Its sheltered bay is popular for swimming, while the Pembrokeshire Coast Path provides further walking routes along the surrounding coastline.

The full ranking was:

Rank Beach Area Average autumn monthly rainfall (mm) Average autumn daily sunshine hours Average autumn temperature (˚C) Google rating Water quality classification Beach award status Overall score /10 1 Whitesands Bay Pembrokeshire 108.7 4.9 12.1 4.6 Excellent Blue Flag 7.07 2 Rest Bay Bridgend 116.3 4.6 11.1 4.7 Excellent Blue Flag 6.68 3 Barafundle Bay Pembrokeshire 108.7 4.9 12.5 4.8 Excellent No 6.47 4 Rhossili Bay Swansea/Gower 134.7 4.9 11.1 4.9 Excellent No 6.26 5 Tenby North Beach Pembrokeshire 116.3 4.9 12.3 4.8 Good No 5.71 6 Newborough Beach Anglesey 100.7 4.4 10.6 4.8 Excellent No 5.40 7 Barmouth Beach Gwynedd 129.3 3.9 10.4 4.7 Excellent No 4.21 8 Llandudno North Shore Beach Conwy 88.3 4.3 9.8 4.5 Good No 3.62

Natalie Wolfenden, Author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors, commented: “Wales is home to some stunning beaches that are at their most peaceful during the autumn months. While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the perfect time to enjoy long coastal walks away from the summer crowds.

“When planning a beach trip, it’s important to be prepared for changeable conditions. Investing in the right walking shoes, waterproof trousers and an insulated jacket is essential for exploring the shoreline and nearby trails safely, whilst keeping you warm and dry.”

For more information, visit the GO Outdoors site here.

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