The young Welsh entrepreneur redefining the used car market

At just 20 years old, Cardiff-born Morgan Wilce is building one of Wales’s fastest-growing automotive businesses and he’s doing it his way.

As founder and managing director of Birchwood Motors, a Cardiff-based used car dealership that’s led by young people, Morgan has turned a teenage idea into a multi-million-pound enterprise. Now he’s now setting his sights on national expansion.

In less than three years, the business has grown from a one-person operation into a seven-figure dealership, employing a team of six talented, young motoring enthusiasts, and offering around 60 retail-ready cars from their Cardiff location at any one time.

By 2024, Morgan had bootstrapped his way to a thriving business with a £6 million turnover.

From a £1,500 start to a seven-figure turnover in just a few years, Morgan’s journey began with a simple idea and a lot of drive.

At 14, the then budding entrepreneur sold his mountain bike for £1,500 and used the money to buy a used VW Polo he’d seen in a newsagent’s window. After cleaning it up, he sold it for a £500 profit.

By 18, he had launched Birchwood Motors, which combines his passion for cars with a bold vision, to give young people a platform and to modernise how people buy vehicles.

Today, what sets Morgan and Birchwood Motors apart isn’t just its success, it’s its identity. It’s a dealership that speaks the language of today’s drivers, both in-person and online.

“There are thousands of people looking for used cars, but the industry rarely speaks to them in a way that feels relevant,” says Morgan. “At Birchwood, our entire brand is built to be inclusive, approachable, and relatable. This extends from our team to our social media to how we sell.”

The dealership, and its unique concept, has one simple philosophy: to create a car-buying experience that feels authentic and relevant for the next generation of drivers. And it’s resonating with people across south Wales.

“People say we’re not like other dealerships, and that’s the point,” adds Morgan. “We’re a young team that’s honest and down-to-earth, and we give drivers the experience they want.”

Demand for the dealership’s refreshing approach isn’t just attracting a loyal customer base of drivers, it’s also creating local jobs and training opportunities for young people across South Wales, while it continues to reshape what leadership and success looks like in the automotive sector.

“I started young, and now I’m giving others that same chance,” says Morgan.

“We’ve built a team of young people who are learning, growing, and proving that age doesn’t define ability. Talent just needs a platform, and Birchwood is that platform.”

Looking ahead, the young entrepreneur’s ambitions don’t stop at Cardiff. With strong foundations and a distinctive concept, Morgan is preparing to expand Birchwood Motors across South Wales and beyond in 2026.

“We’ve proven the model works,” Morgan explains. “Now it’s about scaling it. That means more cars, more sites, and more opportunities for young people to lead. The next few years are all about growth and impact. We’ve built something from scratch that’s now thriving. And we’re only just getting started.”