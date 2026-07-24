Theatre renamed ahead of £18m transformation

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A new name has been unveiled for a major £18 million theatre redevelopment that is expected to become a focal point for arts, entertainment and community events when it reopens in 2027.

The former Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot will be known as Yr Aelwyd – meaning The Hearth – following its multi-million-pound refurbishment in the town’s Civic Square.

The venue is being transformed into a modern theatre alongside new meeting and conference facilities as part of a regeneration project funded by the UK Government and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

Construction is currently under way, with completion expected in 2027.

Explaining the name, a council spokesperson said: “Traditionally, Yr Aelwyd (The Hearth) is at the heart of the home – a place to gather, share stories and create lasting memories.

“Yr Aelwyd will be Port Talbot’s theatre, a place that local people can be proud of and be part of by bringing them together through the arts and entertainment.

“It will be a venue with real provenance and a showcase for local talent and stories.

“The refurbished theatre is designed to attract audiences to experience Port Talbot’s legacy of performance, creativity and storytelling, and as a place for the community and local creative groups to come together.”

The name was unveiled in a promotional video released by Neath Port Talbot Council earlier this month featuring well-known local figures including former Wales rugby international Richard Hibbard, actor Stuart Broad and San Portablo clothing owner Nigel Hunt.

Cabinet member for nature, tourism and wellbeing Cllr Cen Phillips said: “The name Yr Aelwyd beautifully captures what this new venue will represent for Port Talbot – a welcoming place where people can come together to share experiences, enjoy creativity, and make lasting memories.

“Yr Aelwyd will be much more than a theatre; it will be a focal point for our community and visitors, bringing people into the heart of the town, and supporting Port Talbot’s continued regeneration.”

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