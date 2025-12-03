There will be no blasphemy law in the UK – Prime Minister
The UK will not introduce a new blasphemy law, the Prime Minister has pledged.
Sir Keir Starmer made the assurance during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
He was responding to a question from Graham Stringer, the Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, who said: “This country can be proud of its history of religious tolerance and religious freedom, the quid pro quo of that is the right to criticise religion.
“Can the Prime Minister assure this House that there will be no introduction or reintroduction of a blasphemy law, either by statute, by judicial overreach, or by a non-statutory definition of Islamophobia?”
Mr Stringer’s question was met with a cheer from the Conservative benches in the Commons.
Sir Keir responded: “Yes, I can give him that assurance, and it’s important that I do so.”
Later, Independent MP Shockat Adam (Leicester South), told the Commons that no religion was beyond critique or scrutiny, but added: “Islamophobia is real.”
He said: “I would like to ask the Prime Minister that in opposition, the definition of Islamophobia was adopted (by the Labour Party).
“In Government, it has been dropped. Can I ask what’s changed?”
Sir Keir did not respond to whether the definition had been dropped.
He said: “Hatred in all its forms should be condemned by all of us in this House, and that includes anti-Muslim hatred as well, and we intend to act on it.”
The Labour Party is walking a tightrope between its Muslim and white British electorates. In the end it will have to decide which it represents. Ultimately the decision may be made for them by political Islam organising itself as a party at Westminster. We have already seen that to an extent in local government.
Funny how all the usual suspects say this is going to happen when it never was. They make stuff up and it is off and running in the heads to the easily persuaded or already racist.
Thank….er…God.
Quite right. Imagine the chaos between various different sects within established religions. No thank you.
He has said it wont happen. so it will happen. He is a bigger liar than Boris