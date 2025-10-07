Thieves steal Bronze Age gold from St Fagans National Museum of History

Several items including Bronze Age gold jewellery have been stolen from a display case at St Fagans National Museum of History.

At around 12.30am this morning (Monday, October 6), a report was received of a burglary at the museum.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “At this time, we believe that two suspects forced entry to the main building, where several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, have been stolen from a display case.

“An investigation is on-going, and we urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation.”

A police helicopter arrived at the scene shortly after a call was made to the police by museum staff.

Targeted theft

Jane Richardson, chief executive of National Museum Wales told BBC Radio Wales: “They knew exactly where they were going.”

While an Amgueddfa Cymru spokesperson added: “As a museum we are saddened by the events in what was a targeted attack on St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff. The objects presumed stolen are examples of Bronze Age gold jewellery and were on display in the Wales is… gallery.

“We would like to thank South Wales Police for their cooperation in this investigation and their prompt response when they were alerted in the early hours.

”We are also very grateful to the staff members who were on duty overnight, followed protocol and who were thankfully uninjured during the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2500319252.