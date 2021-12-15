Think tank to set out a plan for ‘fair, green and progressive’ independent Wales
A think tank has said that they will bring together different pro-independence groups to outline a plan for how Wales can become a “fair, green and progressive” free state.
The think tank, Melin Drafod, say Wales must have its own plan to achieve independence, especially with the possibility of a Scottish referendum in the near future.
They will bring together a coalition of groups to look at practical questions including finance, currency and international relations.
Among the groups who will be supporting the Independence Convention are Cymdeithas yr Iaith, former members of YesCymru’s national committee, Welsh Football Fans for Independence, AUOBCymru and Undod.
Their aim is to present an initial plan by the end of 2022, with a final report published by summer 2023.
Chair of the new think tank Melin Drafod, Talat Chaudhri, said that Wales’ independence was “inevitable” and there needed to be a conversation about what kind of country would be created.
“Wales needs to be ready to take its opportunity to join the rest of the free nations of the world,” he said. “There is no time to lose – with the UK quickly unravelling, Wales needs to be ready for its future as a progressive, independent country.
“Wales’ independence is inevitable. We are coming together because we need a plan to ensure that we can use the powers of independence to build together a society that is fair, green and progressive. If we get the plan right, we can be a beacon to the rest of the world.
“We cannot rely on others to shape our destiny for us: we, the ordinary citizens of Wales, need to take the lead ourselves.”
‘Renew’
The announcement comes as a vote to decide on the future constitution of YesCymru, the pro-independence campaign group, is due to close today.
Members are to be given until 5pm today to vote on proposals on whether to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group.
Errors meant that voting had to be suspended and voided on Friday, and voting was extended again on Saturday after “a further issue with the membership database came to light” including the revelation that membership had dropped as previous members had not been reminded to renew.
“We can confirm that everyone who has been sent a voting link is a fully paid-up member. However, it appears that a significant number of memberships lapsed without a reminder being sent,” YesCymru said.
“We can only apologise for this administrative failure and the fact that it hadn’t come to light as part of the EGM planning process. Those lapsed members are now being contacted to allow them to renew their membership if they wish.
“Those who renew their membership by Wednesday, the 15th of December, will receive a link and entitlement to vote. All members will be able to vote up to 5.00 pm on the 15th of December.”
We must make it happen. I just hope I’m still here to witness it. We mustn’t continue to be the serfs of Westminster. Mark Drakeford has performed far better than the Clown at Westminster.
I am 1000% behind this, even though 1000% isn’t a thing.
Yup, this is a good sign for the health of political discourse in the broader indy movement – groups that could well have hampered progress for YesCymru (by continuing to impose one political ideology on the broader movement) now have an outlet. Best of luck to them and I look forward to hearing their suggestions. As long as they stay away from proclaimations that suggest “their way or the highway”, Wales is better off for having this type of discussion.
100%. This is the most appropriate way to present the partisan case for specific visions. YesCymru could refer and link to these as the specific cases they are, providing it treats all in the same way.
100% – organisations such as Melin Trafod are the right organisations for specificity. YesCymru can then share these specific visions by highlighting them for what they are – i.e. “the progressive/conservative/liberal/green case for” …
Ha! My browser’s going bonkers!
it needs young people to set it up and run it, Not people from my generation – 75+, who long ago lost the plot!
Fantastic !!!!!
Yep with 30pc of Wales being English and another 5pc from elsewhere, this is going to be a rip-roaring success.
I’m quite happy with things as they are thank you. Let’s just devolve broadcasting, rail infrastructure and the police, and make going to university free for Welsh students staying in Wales. That’s what most people want.
There are many English people in the independence movement and many of them are progressives. Unwise to fall back on stereotypes?
From my discussions re indy with English migrants to Wales, majority of convos positive, which makes me very happy
Who said the English living here don’t want Wales to be independent? I know loads of English people living here who would vote yes because they see it as the only way to get away from the tories. If England is that great, why are they here?
You’ve answered your own question. They’re just leftist shills adding nothing to our economy or culture and have no real interest in Wales.
Some are in that category, but you’re generalising.
Matthew / a valid point of view you have and im sure this Devo Max has its supporters – but dont just lump your 35 per cent as either bring anti or anodine on these matters. In 34 years of elected governance at three council levels my ward had almost 90 per cent of its residents born out of Wales. Some certainly shared your views but many many more rejoiced in the new and different ways of doing things in their adopted land and were in no way hostile to our language and culture. Indeed the hostile ones to greater… Read more »
I’m all for independence as long as there’s no talk of the eu o’r being a nation of sanctuary.
Deal with that once we are independent because we will never get independence if we put blocks in our own way.
Exactly – Once people start harping on about any old policy proposal in an independent Wales, you’ll have the right, the platform and the voting right to tell them to buzz off.
This sounds great. Good luck to them. 👍
A very welcome initiative 👏
Not optimistic about Melin Drafod, on the surface it appears to be mainly made up of Undod and Momentum players who contributed heavily to the problems within Yescymru over the last 12 months , I hope i am wrong.