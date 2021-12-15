Think tank to set out a plan for ‘fair, green and progressive’ independent Wales

A think tank has said that they will bring together different pro-independence groups to outline a plan for how Wales can become a “fair, green and progressive” free state.

The think tank, Melin Drafod, say Wales must have its own plan to achieve independence, especially with the possibility of a Scottish referendum in the near future.

They will bring together a coalition of groups to look at practical questions including finance, currency and international relations.

Among the groups who will be supporting the Independence Convention are Cymdeithas yr Iaith, former members of YesCymru’s national committee, Welsh Football Fans for Independence, AUOBCymru and Undod.

Their aim is to present an initial plan by the end of 2022, with a final report published by summer 2023.

Chair of the new think tank Melin Drafod, Talat Chaudhri, said that Wales’ independence was “inevitable” and there needed to be a conversation about what kind of country would be created.

“Wales needs to be ready to take its opportunity to join the rest of the free nations of the world,” he said. “There is no time to lose – with the UK quickly unravelling, Wales needs to be ready for its future as a progressive, independent country.

“Wales’ independence is inevitable. We are coming together because we need a plan to ensure that we can use the powers of independence to build together a society that is fair, green and progressive. If we get the plan right, we can be a beacon to the rest of the world.

“We cannot rely on others to shape our destiny for us: we, the ordinary citizens of Wales, need to take the lead ourselves.”

‘Renew’

The announcement comes as a vote to decide on the future constitution of YesCymru, the pro-independence campaign group, is due to close today.

Members are to be given until 5pm today to vote on proposals on whether to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group.

Errors meant that voting had to be suspended and voided on Friday, and voting was extended again on Saturday after “a further issue with the membership database came to light” including the revelation that membership had dropped as previous members had not been reminded to renew.

“We can confirm that everyone who has been sent a voting link is a fully paid-up member. However, it appears that a significant number of memberships lapsed without a reminder being sent,” YesCymru said.

“We can only apologise for this administrative failure and the fact that it hadn’t come to light as part of the EGM planning process. Those lapsed members are now being contacted to allow them to renew their membership if they wish.

“Those who renew their membership by Wednesday, the 15th of December, will receive a link and entitlement to vote. All members will be able to vote up to 5.00 pm on the 15th of December.”