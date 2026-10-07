Third Menai Bridge plans come after north Wales ‘didn’t get attention it deserved’

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to approve a third Menai Bridge crossing come after north Wales “didn’t get the attention it deserved previously”, according to a Plaid Cymru Senedd Member.

Mair Rowlands MS made the remarks when asked if there’s a link between a project being given the green light in the party’s heartland.

Speaking on ITV Wales’ Sharp End programme, Rowlands, who represents Bangor Conwy Môn, said: “North Wales didn’t get the attention it deserved previously.

“We’re now looking at solutions and trying to tackle problems that exist in south and north Wales because it’s essential to the infrastructure of how we travel across Wales.”

Also appearing on the programme’s panel, Huw Thomas MS, for Welsh Labour, said: “There are questions about priorities and you’re talking about huge amounts of funding to deliver a new bridge in north west Wales and a road solution in the south east.

“There are other road priorities and bottlenecks. Try getting into Cardiff in the morning, I’ve mentioned the A494 and the A470.

“I do find it a little bit concerning that the deputy minister’s focus is just on these two projects when, if you’re in other parts of Wales, can they also be funded if all the money is going on one or two projects?”

In response, Darren Millar, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, added: “The previous UK Conservative government offered money to the then Welsh Labour government to pay for the M4 relief road and you still rejected that opportunity.

“The cash was there and you chose not to accept it – it’s a disaster.”

The Welsh Government announced yesterday that planning and design work for a third Menai crossing will resume immediately, while an 18-month study will examine road improvements to tackle congestion on the M4 around Newport.

The third crossing proposal, shelved in 2023, will include work on its design, environmental assessment, business case and statutory approvals.

Construction has not yet been authorised, and no building timetable or updated cost has been announced.

A review of the Menai crossings identified disruption when either existing bridge is restricted or closed as the main concern for communities and businesses on Ynys Môn and across north Wales.

The Welsh Government says it will continue investing in the maintenance and operation of both crossings, alongside measures on Britannia Bridge including wind deflectors and variable speed limits.

A proposal to introduce three lanes operating under a tidal-flow system on Britannia Bridge will not proceed after the review identified significant safety and operational concerns.

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