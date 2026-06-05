Third of employers ‘likely to make staff redundancies by start of 2027’

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

One in three employers are likely to make staff redundancies by the start of next year, new research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 businesses by the conciliation service Acas found that larger ones are more likely to lay off staff than smaller firms.

Acas director of dispute resolution Kevin Rowan said: “The results of our poll reveal that a third of businesses are considering redundancies by the start of next year.

“Organisations should look at all possible alternatives to redundancies first, but if employers conclude they have no choice, then they have legal requirements they must follow.

“This means they must consult with staff early to seek their views, or risk being subject to a costly legal process.”