Third of influencer ads included no disclosure for consumers, study finds

More than a third of ads posted by social media influencers did not disclose that they had been paid to promote the product, an investigation by a watchdog suggests.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found 34% of the influencer ads it studied from an analysis of more than 50,000 stories, reels and posts across Instagram and TikTok included no disclosure at all that they were a paid-for promotion.

More than half of influencers’ ads for products and services in the fashion and travel sectors either carried no indication that they were an ad, or were poorly marked as such.

UK based accounts

The ASA’s study analysed ads from 509 UK-based accounts and 390 individual influencers, including those previously flagged in its 2021 report, others already brought to the attention of the ASA and a random selection of other accounts to reflect what the public may typically see on their feeds.

It concluded that while “some” influencers are being transparent about when their content is advertising, “many are still falling short”.

In 2024 alone, the watchdog received more than 3,500 complaints about potential failures to disclose ads.

‘Unsurprising’

The ASA said this was “perhaps unsurprising given the current scale of influencer activity” with its report finding that one in four of the Instagram posts it reviewed were ads, and one in six on TikTok.

It reminded influencers that “people should always know when they’re being advertised to so they can make informed choices”, adding: “The rules are clear: if you’re paid in any form – whether through money, gifts, trips or products – and the brand has shared control over the content, the post must be obviously identifiable as an ad.”

It warned that a persistent failure to comply with the rules would result in enforcement action, including sanctions where necessary.

Ed Senior, senior compliance executive who led on the report for the ASA, said: “Whilst today’s report shows that many influencers are disclosing their ads, we want this number to be higher.

“In a world where social media plays an increasingly significant role in our lives, it’s vital that people are able to tell what’s advertising and what’s not.

“We’re here to support influencers and brands in getting it right, but where we see repeat breaches, we won’t hesitate to take action.

“Our message is simple: if it’s an ad, make it obvious.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

