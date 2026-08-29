Third time lucky for detached housing development plan?

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A property developer is set to submit fresh plans to alter a historic planning permission to build 16 detached houses in a picturesque village after two previous attempts were refused.

For the third time since April, Martin Rowan of MR Developers limited has lodged non-material amendment (NMA) planning application with Powys County Council.

This is so that the company can change the planning permission that’s nearly 20 years old for 16 detached houses at land next to Oak Tree View in Crossgates near Llandrindod Wells.

Two previous applications have already been refused by Powys planners for the site with the last rejection coming on July 17.

On the very same day, the third application was received by the council but only became live following validation on August 6.

Again, the developers want to make amendments to approved plans comprising of: “changes to layout and positioning of plots 11 to 16 inclusive and consequential changes to plots 14 and 15 comprising the handing of the garage for plot 15 and frontage parking spaces both for it and plot 14 to comply with standards.”

The change this time around is that the demolition of a property known as “The Glen” on the site is not specifically mentioned in documents for the new proposal.

The demolition of “one prefabricated bungalow” is still mentioned in the overarching proposal.

Planning agent Alan Southerby said: “The current owner now wishes to reconfigure the approved layout to make improvements to the scheme and help secure its deliverability.

“Overall, the scheme remains essentially unchanged, save for minor amendments to the layout to provide a better setting and positioning of plots 11 to 16 inclusive.

“These changes will provide for improved spacing for the dwellings in this part of the site.

“The amendments would result in no material differences between the approved and proposed schemes.

“Moreover, no changes are sought in respect of building types or heights; the only other consequential changes being the handing of the garage for plot 15 and frontage parking spaces both for it and plot 14 to comply with standards.”

He argued that the scheme meets the legal planning tests because there is “little to separate” this proposal from the one approved in 2008 and it would essentially the same impact as if original scheme was built.

Mr Southerby believes that it people living closely would not be “disadvantaged” by the proposal and that no “harm” has been identified during the process.

He also said that “no harm has been identified: on whether their changes would conflict with local or national plan policies.

In July Powys planners explained that the second application had been refused because new developments at the site need to be judged against current planning policies.

They believed the NMA conflicted with the Local Development Plan (LDP) and national policy on parking standards, street design, walking and cycling routes.

A decision on the new application is expected by September 3.

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