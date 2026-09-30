Thirty six affordable homes in Welsh language heartland welcomed to meet ‘critical need’

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to build 36 homes on the outskirts of a north Wales town to meet a “critical need” for local homes has been given the green light.

The development, submitted by housing association Adra for land off Ffordd Llanberis, on the edge of Caernarfon, was agreed by Cyngor Gwynedd planners at a meeting on Monday, September 28.

All the units will be “affordable” and include a mix of social rental and intermediate rental homes, with 10 apartments, three bungalows and 23 houses being built.

The plans include development of an entrance, road, parking, open spaces, a sustainable drainage area and associated landscaping.

A report said there was a “significant demand” for more affordable units in Gwynedd, with over 2,000 applicants registered and in need of a social rented home.

The Housing Strategic Unit had indicated the number of applicants who wish to live in the area showed 351 on the Tai Teg register for intermediate properties in the Caernarfon area.

There were also 363 applicants from the common housing waiting register for social properties in the Peblig area.

There were 959 applicants on the Gwynedd Housing Register who had chosen Caernarfon as their first choice area.

Some 489 also had a five-year local connection to Caernarfon, 314 applicants were listed in band 1A and 2 (urgent or high priority) for housing needs, whilst also having a five year local connection with Caernarfon, and there were 281 applicants in need of intermediate two and three-bedroom houses on the Tai Teg list.

Public speaker Gareth Davies Jones, Adra’s senior project manager for the development, said: “The need for such homes has reached a critical emergency, and affects the city, towns and local villages.

“The homes will be affordable in more than one way. Not just in terms of rent levels, they have also been designed to exceed building controls and energy regulations using heat pumps and solar panels.

“They will be energy efficient, meet very high EPC standards. They will have parking spaces, open spaces for play, footpaths connecting to bus services on Llanberis Road, and traffic calming measures. It will be a safe community to live in.”

He added: “The scheme meets the planning requirements of the council, there was no objection from the statutory authorities or from the local community.

“I would like to thank the town council and planning officers very much for their support of the scheme.”

Peblig ward Councillor Dewi Jones supported the application, although drew attention to “concerns” by public protection over noise from the nearby Cibyn Industrial Estate.

He said: “This needs to be taken seriously, no one wants people to move into new homes and find there is a noise problem, so I am pleased this has been assessed in detail and there are strict conditions about window insulation, vents, and acoustic walling.”

He also “welcomed restrictions” over construction hours “reducing impact” on people living nearby.

“I’d like to see this development being seen as part of the wider Ysgubor Goch estate, not separate,” he said.

“The need for affordable housing in Caernarfon is huge, if you look at the data from housing registers.

“When I look at this application I don’t just see 36 houses; I see 36 opportunities for my constituents to have a home.

“I know as a local councillor how many times I’m contacted by people unable to find a home for their families.”

Cllr Gareth Jones stated: “It’s such a nice spot, right on the edge of the the town, a nice place to walk, a bus stop right outside, very convenient.

“As the agent said, it will be a nice community, a Welsh speaking community, with 363 on the list wanting to live in Peblig, I think the majority of the prospective occupiers will be local.

“Thirty-six dwellings are appropriate in Caernarfon but 20, or 18, is not for Chwilog or other smaller places.”

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