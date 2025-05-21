‘This will not capture the headlines’: Senedd passes bill to ‘tidy up’ Welsh law

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd signed off on plans to strengthen the foundations of the Welsh Parliament and its ability to make laws for the people of Wales.

Senedd members voted unanimously, 51-0, in favour of the legislation bill which will form an important part of the infrastructure underpinning Welsh law.

Julie James, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, said: “This is not a bill that will capture the headlines; indeed, it is unlikely to receive any attention at all.”

Ms James acknowledged that the Legislation (Procedure, Publication and Repeals) (Wales) Bill, to give it its full title, may not be the talk of Swansea market.

Leading a debate ahead of the key vote on May 20, she said: “The technical, administrative nature of this bill may make it uninteresting to most but that does not mean it’s unimportant.”

‘Tidy’

For the first time, the bill will establish a King’s Printer for Wales to oversee publication of legislation – an office initially established in England, Scotland and Ireland in the 1500s.

Ms James told the Senedd: “The bill brings about parity with Scotland and Northern Ireland in some respects, and in others it goes further. We alone will have accurately set out the process for published legislation electronically in the modern era.

“And for the first time a duty is imposed on the King’s Printer to publish legislation in up-to-date form. In other words, reflecting legislation in the form that it has been amended.”

Under the bill, “Welsh statutory instruments” – that is secondary legislation under an Act – would also be formally recognised for the first time.

Ms James explained the bill will streamline Senedd processes for scrutinising subordinate legislation and “tidy up” the statute book by removing outdated provisions.

‘Thrilling’

The Labour politician stressed: “Legislation like this forms part of an infrastructure that people only really notice when something goes wrong. People notice when it isn’t there.”

Paul Davies, for the Conservatives, described the bill as a “legislative tidying-up exercise”, emphasising the importance of improving the accessibility of Welsh law.

The Tory told the Senedd: “As the counsel general said, it might not sound like the most thrilling piece of legislation but it is a very important piece of legislation nonetheless.”

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price said: “We, as a party, have been arguing for some time on the need to improve the quality, status and accessibility of Welsh law, and this bill represents a significant step forward in terms of those objectives.”

Ms James welcomed cross-party support and collaboration on the bill which, barring an unexpected legal challenge, will receive royal assent in the months ahead.

