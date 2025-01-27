Thousand of learners to benefit from changes to Education Maintenance Allowance grant

Thousands of additional learners in Wales will receive financial support for their post 16 studies after the Welsh Government raised the income threshold to qualify for the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA).

EMA is a weekly grant of £40, designed to support 16 to 18-year-olds from eligible households with further education costs, such as transport or meals.

Previously a UK-wide scheme, EMA was ended in England in 2011 and is retained at a lower rate of £30 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The threshold for households with one dependent child is currently £20,817 and this will increase to £23,400, meaning families with a household income of £23,400 or less will be eligible to receive EMA.

The threshold for households with two or more dependents is currently £23,077 and this will increase to £25,974, meaning families with a household income of £25,974 or less will be eligible to receive the allowance.

Currently over 16,000 students in Wales receive EMA but starting from the new academic year in September an estimated 3,500 more learners are expected to benefit from the change.

‘Most generous’

Minister Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said: “Wales already delivers the most generous Education Maintenance Allowance in the UK, helping post-16 learners to continue studying academic or vocational courses, and this change means we will now be supporting thousands more learners.

“We are very proud of our record in maintaining and increasing the Education Maintenance Allowance. We are clear that our Draft Budget is a budget for a brighter future and the uplift to EMA eligibility is one of the ways we are delivering this. The announcement means thousands more learners will now benefit from further financial support to continue or start their further education journey.”

Deio Owen, President of NUS Cymru, added: “NUS Cymru welcomes the Minister’s announcement today. Raising the household income threshold for EMA will enable more than 3500 young people to engage with post-16 learning. That’s 3500 young people that we will now hopefully see continue with their education and continue to equip themselves for a better future.

“We have been campaigning for this for quite some time, and we are delighted that the Welsh Government have finally listened to student voices. I look forward to working ever closer with the Minister in the coming months on areas where we can further strengthen the student offer in Wales.”

