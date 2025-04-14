Thousands across Wales discover they qualify for extra financial support

Thousands of people on low incomes across Wales have secured an extra £170m by claiming benefits they didn’t know they were entitled to.

The Welsh Government’s Claim What’s Yours helpline connects people with friendly advisers who help cut through the confusion of the benefits system.

For many who call, including working families, new parents and pensioners, it’s their first time claiming benefits, with many surprised to learn they qualify for financial help.

Unclaimed

With around £2bn in benefits going unclaimed in Wales each year; the Single Advice Fund and Claim What’s Yours services have helped 361,000 people to deal with their social welfare problems and to claim £170m of benefits they were entitled to, and write off £49.1m in debts from January 2020 to December 2024.

The services have seen growing demand, with advisers handling over 6,500 calls in the past six months alone – showing how valued the service has become.

Colette Smith, Advice Project Worker at Citizens Advice Rhondda Cynon Taf, has helped hundreds of callers navigate the benefits system.

She said: “Every day I speak to people who are genuinely struggling but have no idea they’re entitled to extra support.

“I recently took a call from a person who was really struggling to make ends meet, on the call I identified that the person was able to claim Pension Credits which meant they were entitled to Housing Benefit and Council Tax Reduction.

“We helped the client to make the claims and they felt so much better and could now see a way forward.”

Support

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “With billions in benefits going unclaimed each year, it’s clear that too many people don’t know that they are eligible for support.

“When someone successfully claims pension credit, carer’s allowance or other benefits they’re entitled to, it can mean the difference between struggling and stability, and helps reduce stress and improve their wellbeing.

“The service provides friendly, professional and confidential advice and could make a significant difference to your household budget. If you’re unsure whether you qualify for support, I encourage you to make that phone call and find out what help might be available to you.”

Anyone wanting free, confidential advice can call Advicelink Cymru’s Claim What’s Yours helpline on 0808 250 5700 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Calls are welcomed in English or Welsh, and help is available for those who cannot hear or speak on the phone through the Relay UK service.

