Thousands back campaign to reopen ‘crucial’ Welsh walking and cycling route

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners have launched a petition in a south Wales county with the hopes of bringing a well-loved community walking and cycling path back in to use.

The Garw Valley Community Route in Bridgend is described as being a safe space for walkers, cyclists and commuters that serves as a crucial route through the valley between the villages Pontycymer and Brynmenyn.

It currently forms part of Bridgend County Borough Council’s active travel network on land which is owned by Network Rail.

However, in 2025 part of the route which was once used for passenger and freight services was closed by Network Rail over safety concerns.

They say this came after the trust who previously maintained it dissolved in 2019, with the subsequent deterioration of the path meaning it was no longer safe to use.

This led to the recent petition, which currently has over 1,100 signatures, to call on the Welsh Government to secure the transfer of the closed section of the Garw Route from Network Rail UK to Bridgend County Borough Council.

The petition said: “This agreement should include a commitment from Network Rail UK to contribute to the costs of repairing the route’s infrastructure to a satisfactory standard before transfer takes place.”

It came alongside a gathering of more than 100 residents in the village of Llangeinor in August 2026, who met to protest the ongoing closure of what they said was a “critical section” of the Garw Valley Route.

In a letter to Network Rail, Welsh Labour MS for Afan Ogwr Rhondda, Huw Irranca-Davies highlighted the significance of the path to local residents and demanded a long-term solution.

He said: “The closure is a major disruption to the lives and quality of life of the people of the valley and to visitors.

“Even before the closure this section of the route has been beset with problems of maintenance and repair and accessibility. We have had many meetings on this issue. It is time for a long-lasting solution.”

Network Rail said they were committed to supporting the council in re-opening the footpath with both parties working together to find a solution.

A joint statement from Network Rail and Bridgend County Borough Council said: “Both Network Rail and Bridgend County Borough Council recognise the importance of the Garw Valley Community Route to local residents and its role in supporting walking, cycling and well-being throughout the area.

“The route is currently closed on safety grounds while discussions take place between Network Rail, the local authority and other key stakeholders to explore longer-term future options for the path.

“Future proposals will be considered through the appropriate channels, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we ask everyone to respect the closure and not trespass on the route as entering the area is unsafe and could put lives at risk.”

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