Thousands back plans to restore 30mph limits on four roads

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn four stretches of roads back to 30mph from 20mph have been supported by thousands of people.

On Thursday Methyr council’s cabinet agreed to take proposals to revert the speed limits on parts of Aberdare Road, Cyfarthfa Road, the A4054 Cardiff Road in Quakers Yard, and Swansea Road to 30mph to the next stage.

The proposal for Aberdare Road is for it to revert to 30mph from from its junction with Ynysfach Road in a westerly direction to its junction with the Cyfarthfa Retail Park/Aberdare Road roundabout.

Following a public consultation 2,541 people (77.4% of those who responded) supported the idea with 742 (22.6%) being against it.

Selected roads

Aberdare Road was identified as a road that could potentially revert to 30mph following a review.

The plan for Cyfarthfa Road is for it to revert to 30mph from its junction with the A4102 Swansea Road in a northerly direction to its junction with Brecon Road and part of Brecon Road from its junction with Cyfarthfa Road for a distance of 18m in a north-westerly direction.

Following a public consultation 2,504 people (76.27% of those who responded) supported the idea with 779 (23.73%) being against it.

A review of Cyfarthfa Road found that the road performs a strategic movement function connecting key parts of the network, the property frontage density is very low, footway provision is appropriate, and traffic movement aligns more closely with 30mph than a 20mph setting.

The plan for the A4054 Cardiff Road in Quakers Yard is that it reverts to a 30mph speed limit from a point 128m south of its junction with the south side of Beddoe Terrace for a distance of 412m in a northerly direction.

Public consultation

Following a public consultation 2,541 people (77.4% of those who responded) supported the idea with 742 (22.6%) being against it.

A review of Cardiff Road found that it “performs a strategic movement function connecting key parts of the network, the property frontage density is low, footway provision is appropriate, and traffic movement align more closely with 30mph than a 20mph setting”.

The proposal for Swansea Road is for it to revert to 30mph from a point 23m east of its north-west junction with Heol Tai Mawr for a distance of 1,175m in a westerly direction.

Following a public consultation 2,510 people (76.45% of those who responded) supported the idea with 773 (23.55%) being against it.

A review of Swansea Road found that “the road performs a strategic movement function connecting key parts of the network, the property frontage density is very low, footway provision is appropriate, and traffic movement align more closely with 30mph than a 20mph setting”.

Agreed

If agreed by cabinet public notices will be published letting people know of the council’s intentions to make traffic regulation orders in relation to the four stretches of road.

If no objections are received then the proposals will be implemented but if there are objections then a report will go to the appropriate council committee for consideration.

The Welsh Government introduced a default 20mph speed limit in September 2023.

Welsh Government issued revised guidance in late 2024 to help councils in reviewing locations where a 30mph speed limit may be more appropriate.