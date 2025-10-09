Thousands expected in Rhyl for Wales’ next march for Independence

Rhyl is preparing to welcome thousands of people from across Wales on Saturday, 18 October 2025, as it hosts the next March for Independence, organised by YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru).

It will be the first independence march in north Wales for two years, following the 2023 event in Bangor, and organisers say they expect one of the largest turnouts yet for the growing movement calling for Welsh self-determination.

Participants will gather from 11am at Rhyl Events Arena, with the march setting off at 1pm. The fully accessible route will lead through the town centre — along High Street, Market Street, Queen Street, Sussex Street and Water Street — before returning to the Events Arena via the promenade. Roads will be closed to traffic for the duration of the event.

Celebration

Organisers describe the march as a family-friendly celebration open to everyone who believes Wales should have greater control over its future. The event will conclude with an Indy Wales Rally at the Events Arena, featuring live music, speeches and an independence-themed market running from 10am to 4pm.

Among those confirmed to appear are Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffydd, Scottish independence campaigner Lesley Riddoch, and singer-songwriter Tara Bethan, with more speakers expected to be announced in the coming days.

Music will include performances from Genod Pres, who will lead the parade, alongside Jacob Elwy and TewTewTennau, performing at the rally afterwards. Supporters will also be invited to continue the festivities at a “Singing for Independence” folk session at the Lorne Tavern from 4pm.

‘Unity’

Geraint Thomas, speaking on behalf of the organisers, said the event was about “unity, democracy and dignity.”

“Every march for independence is a message to Westminster that Wales will no longer be ignored,” he said. “From Cardiff to Bangor, from Barry to Rhyl, people are uniting to say we deserve better than decades of neglect from governments of all colours.

“We chose Rhyl because it symbolises both the challenges and the potential of modern Wales – a proud community that has endured years of underinvestment yet continues to stand strong.”

The Rhyl march follows a series of major independence rallies held across Wales since 2019, including events in Cardiff, Wrexham, and Barry, where more than 6,000 people turned out.

A poll commissioned by YesCymru in April revealed some of the highest levels of support for Welsh independence ever recorded, with 41% of decided voters saying they would vote for independence if a referendum were held tomorrow.

Organisers say the Rhyl march will be both a show of strength and a celebration of Welsh identity — “a movement rooted in hope, community and the belief that Wales deserves the power to shape its own future.”