Thousands join celebrations as Newport prepares to host first Urdd Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 2,000 people took to the streets as preparations began for a city to host Eisteddfod yr Urdd for the first time.

Newport staged the Welcome Festival for Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen, Gwent 2027 today (26 September), marking the first major event ahead of next year’s festival.

A parade made its way from John Frost Square to the Riverfront Theatre, with a jamboree and live performances from Martyn Geraint and Mei Gwynedd among the entertainment.

Organisers said 55 schools across Gwent had registered for the event, which was intended to encourage more children and young people to take part in the Eisteddfod and build support for the festival locally.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen will be held at Tredegar House during the May half-term, from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 4, 2027.

Llio Maddocks, Director of Eisteddfod yr Urdd and the Arts, said: “It was lovely to see so many children and young people taking part in the Welcome Festival. It’s clear that there’s plenty of excitement around Eisteddfod Bro’r Wenynen already.

“Everyone’s welcome at Eisteddfod yr Urdd and hosting the festival in Newport is a great opportunity to bring our culture to the attention of new audiences.

“Thank you to everyone who came to support and volunteer today, and to the Executive Committee for organising the event.

“We’re really looking forward to Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen, remember to get in touch if you’d like to volunteer or support along the way.”

Local volunteers are playing a major role in preparations, with organisers hoping to encourage more young people from across the area to enter competitions.

Efa Maher, Young Chair of the Executive Committee, said: “It’s an honour for us on the Executive Committee to see so many of the area’s young people taking part in activities surrounding Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen.

“The Urdd offers incredible opportunities for children and young people through the medium of Welsh, and I’m someone who’s benefitted so much from the organisation.

“It’s so important that Eisteddfod yr Urdd comes to areas like Newport so we can showcase all the opportunities that are available on our doorstep.”

The competition syllabus and running order for Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen, Gwent 2027 are now available on the Urdd’s website.

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