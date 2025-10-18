Thousands march for Welsh independence in Rhyl

More than 2,000 people marched through Rhyl today, as the north coast town hosted the tenth national March for Independence.

The event, jointly organised by YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru), saw campaigners, families and community groups from across Wales fill the seaside town with flags, banners and music.

The march began at Rhyl Events Arena before winding through the town centre and returning to the seafront for a rally featuring live performances and political speeches.

‘A clear message to Westminster’

Speaking for AUOBCymru, Geraint Thomas said: “Every march for independence sends a clear message to Westminster that the people of Wales are no longer willing to be ignored. From Cardiff to Caernarfon, from Barry to Rhyl – today shows once again that this movement is growing in confidence and determination.”

Local singer-songwriter Tara Bethan told the rally: “We have the ability and resources to stand tall as an independent nation – and today’s march proves that belief is alive and well across Wales.”

Scottish journalist and independence campaigner Lesley Riddoch described the atmosphere as “inspiring,” adding: “Scotland has long been seen as the leader of the pack among the Celtic nations, but Wales is catching up fast.”

Wind farms

Organisers said Rhyl was chosen as the location for the latest march to highlight frustration over Westminster’s refusal to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales, despite cross-party support in the Senedd. Offshore wind farms Rhyl Flats and Gwynt y Môr can be seen from the seafront.

Bleddyn Williams, a local organiser, said: “Rhyl was chosen for a reason. The offshore wind farms off our coast are owned by the Crown Estate, yet the profits flow to Westminster instead of benefiting the people of north Wales. It’s the latest example of why Wales cannot depend on Westminster to act in our best interests.”

Today’s rally was the tenth since the first march in Cardiff in 2019, with other events held in Caernarfon, Wrexham, Swansea, Bangor, Carmarthen and Barry – where over 6,000 people took part earlier this year.

Opinion poll

A recent poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for YesCymru found 41% of decided voters would back independence in a referendum, one of the strongest results to date.

YesCymru chair Phyl Griffiths said: “What we’ve seen in Rhyl today is a Wales that believes in itself. This movement is about democracy, fairness and hope – and it’s growing stronger with every march.”